Eline Entertainment Group (OTC:EEGI) Submits Updated Filings

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eline Entertainment Group (OTC:EEGI) is in the process of becoming compliant on the OTC Marketplace.

New CEO Josh Egelston has officially been put in place and has been rewarded access to OTC:IQ, which allows the company to submit compliance filings and remove the pink status from the stock.

CEO Josh Egelston: "EEGI is making aggressive moves to bring our company current and acquire entertainment companies relevant to our market. Our goal is to leverage the strength and resources of multiple companies to usher in disruptive and emerging entertainment."

About Eline Entertainment GroupEline Entertainment Group, Inc., is a company specializing in sports and entertainment production and distribution. As we expand our corporate team and offerings, we will grow through targeted companies, looking for professionals in their specific industry with both prime credentials and industry longevity. We will cover a variety of media outlets ranging from live broadcasts, movies, PPV events, closed circuit simulcasts, and streaming content, as well as several other areas.

