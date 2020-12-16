Elidah Becomes The Only US Company To Win A Top Ten Prize In A Global Start-up Competition, Advancing Recognition For Women's Health

MONROE, Conn., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elidah, maker of ELITONE ®, a home-use treatment for incontinence, announced it was selected out of 7500 entries from 159 countries to win a Top Ten award from the global SLINGSHOT 2020 start-up competition. Elidah was the only company from the United States awarded this distinction, and one of two start-ups in the life science category. Normally held in Singapore, this year the event was virtual and offered a record $750,000 in cash prizes by StartUpSG. One hundred companies pitched at the live event, and from those ten finalists were selected. The award winners included start-ups from all over the world including Israel, United Kingdom, Singapore, and India, among others.

"We sometimes have the mindset that successful start-ups must come from Silicon Valley," said Gloria Kolb, co-founder and CEO of Elidah, "but innovation is flourishing in the rest of the world as entrepreneurial support systems expand. I was impressed by the other finalists, advancing technologies such as biometric security, artificial intelligence, and gene editing." Although the top prize went to another start-up, Ms. Kolb, as the only female entrepreneur in the finals, was happy to see a company focused on women's health receive recognition. "Women's health should not be a taboo subject, and I hope that investors realize it presents a large market, ripe for innovation."

ELITONE is the first home-health device that performs the hard-to-do pelvic floor exercises for women. It operates externally, without the invasiveness of vaginal probes. Exercises are needed to tone the pelvic floor muscles, but they can be hard to do correctly. The wearable nature of ELITONE allows women to do other activities while getting treatment at home, saving time, cost, and risk of infection. In a time when the clinics and pelvic floor physical therapy offices have shut down, at-home over-the-counter devices like ELITONE provide much-needed access to effective FDA-cleared treatments.

About Elidah

Elidah is a women-owned FemTech company established to develop technologies that integrate recent advances in wearable devices, biomaterials, and mobile interfaces to deliver innovative therapeutic solutions. Elidah is led by entrepreneur Gloria Kolb, Founder and CEO, an MIT and Stanford trained engineer whose previous accolades include Boston's 40 under 40 and MIT Technology Review's World Top Innovators Under 35 (TR35). To learn more visit elitone.com.

