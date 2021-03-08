Eliassen Group Highlights Expanding Service Offerings Through Brand Evolution

READING, Mass., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eliassen Group, LLC today unveiled an updated brand to reflect their expanding service offerings, reinforce their company values, and more directly communicate the value they provide their clients.

Eliassen Group's evolving brand positions the company for new opportunities to further serve their clients while also reinforcing their steadfast position as a leading national strategic consulting and talent solutions firm focused on talent solutions, life sciences consulting, Agile consulting, risk management, business optimization, and managed services. This also marks the launch of Eliassen's official Cloud Services in response to a changing technological landscape and client demand.

"Our new brand position provides our clients with the clear and concise information they need to make the best possible choice for their business when seeking talent solutions or professional services support," said Dave MacKeen, CEO of Eliassen Group. "We want our entire community to understand the authentic and custom-tailored approach we take in supporting our clients through multiple scalable services, including our new Cloud Services offering.

"Our brand evolution represents who we are as a company, from the solutions we offer to the culture of our organization," said Sandra Callahan, Vice President of Marketing. "Our purpose is and always has been to positively impact the lives of our employees, clients, consultants, and the communities in which we operate. Our brand is a true window to the heart of that purpose, and I believe it's a benefit to the organization to be able to communicate our company culture in such a genuine light."

Eliassen Group provides strategic consulting and talent solutions to drive our clients' innovation and business results. Our purpose is to positively impact the lives of our employees, clients, consultants, and the communities in which we operate. Leveraging over 30 years of success, our expertise in talent solutions, life sciences consulting, Agile consulting, cloud services, risk management, business optimization, and managed services enables us to partner with our clients to execute their business strategy and scale effectively. Headquartered in Reading, MA, and with offices from coast to coast, Eliassen Group offers local community presence and deep networks, as well as national reach.

