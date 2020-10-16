Eleven Years And Counting! Tangerine Bank Is Recognized Yet Again With The Recommend To Friends Or Family Award Among All Financial Institutions As Part Of The 2020 Ipsos Financial Service Excellence Awards

Tangerine also awarded top rankings in Value for Money and Mobile Banking Excellence categories

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Tangerine Bank, Canada's leading digital bank, adds another three award recognitions to its trophy case with recent wins as part of the 2020 Ipsos Financial Service Excellence Awards. For the 11 th straight year, Tangerine takes home the Recommend to Family or Friends (Net Promoter Score) Award among all Financial Institutions, and is the sole winner of this honour for 2020.

Tangerine Bank was also recognized in the Value for Money and Mobile Banking Excellence categories among all financial institutions as part of the study. The 2020 Ipsos Financial Service Excellence study includes data collected weekly from November 2019 to September 2020 and provides an ongoing view into customer perceptions of the banking industry during these unprecedented times with the onset of COVID-19.

"Our Clients are at the centre of everything we do, so receiving this recognition speaks volumes since these awards are informed by customer feedback. It's the most rewarding confirmation that we're delivering on our promise to provide a simple and innovative customer experience," said Gillian Riley, President & CEO of Tangerine Bank. "We pride ourselves on listening to Client feedback, so while the honour of these awards is great, we won't stop there! We're committed to constantly improving, enhancing and innovating our products, services and features to best service our Clients."

These 2020 Ipsos Financial Service Excellence Awards follow Tangerine's recent recognition as #1 in customer satisfaction among midsize banks as part of the J.D. Power 2020 Canada Retail Banking Satisfaction Study*. Tangerine has celebrated that win nine years in a row, adding to another longstanding winning streak of customer satisfaction awards.

*For J.D. Power 2020 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards.

About Ipsos 2020 Financial Service Excellence Awards

Ipsos 2020 Financial Service Excellence Awards are based on ongoing quarterly Customer Service Index (CSI) survey results. Sample size for the total 2020 CSI program year ended with the September 2020 survey wave was 48,284 completed surveys yielding 73,601 financial institution ratings nationally.

About Tangerine Bank

Tangerine Bank is a digital bank that delivers simplified everyday banking to Canadians. With over 2 million Clients and close to $40 billion in total assets, it's one of Canada's leading digital banks. Tangerine Bank offers banking that's flexible and accessible, products and services that are innovative, fair fees and award-winning Client service. From Savings Accounts to no-fee daily Chequing, Credit Cards, GICs, RSPs, TFSAs, Mortgages, lending products and Investment Funds through its subsidiary, Tangerine Investment Funds Limited, Tangerine Bank has the everyday banking products Canadians need. With over 1,000 employees in Canada, the bank's presence spans its website and Mobile Banking app to its 24/7 Contact Centres and Toronto-based head office. Tangerine Bank was launched as ING DIRECT Canada in 1997. In 2012 Tangerine was acquired by Scotiabank, and operates independently as a wholly-owned subsidiary.

SOURCE Tangerine