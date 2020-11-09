ELEVEN Completes Acquisition Of MyCujoo

LONDON, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading sports media service ELEVEN has completed the acquisition of live streaming company MyCujoo and its award winning MyCujoo Live Services streaming technology.

The acquisition is a milestone moment for ELEVEN. It lays the foundations for a new global service and adds transformative new technology capabilities to the group.

Launched in 2015, MyCujoo has enabled football federations, leagues and clubs to showcase their games live to a global audience. In 2019 alone, MyCujoo streamed over 22,000 matches from 3,500 content creators, reaching more than 26 million unique users.

MyCujoo's consumer platform will be folded into ELEVEN, to create a new and enhanced global ELEVEN platform, which will be fully operational in 2021. MyCujoo's leading tech stack will power the new ELEVEN service. The content offering will be organized into the three verticals - ELEVEN NEXT, ELEVEN WOMEN and ELEVEN ESPORTS.

ELEVEN's new global service will sit alongside and complement ELEVEN's regional platforms across Europe and Asia.

MyCujoo also recently launched MyCujoo Live Services (MCLS), which will remain a separate entity within the ELEVEN Group. MCLS is a unique end-to-end live streaming service that delivers unrivalled viewing experiences to fans, and has garnered significant interest in the market from major sports and music rights holders worldwide.

Luis Vicente, ELEVEN CEO, said: "MyCujoo has proved itself to be a leading destination for longtail content over the past five years. We look forward to building on that incredible legacy and taking the offering to the next level. By bringing our technology, content and expertise together we are committed to building a world leading destination for fans and content creators."

Pedro and João Presa, MyCujoo Co-founders, added: "In ELEVEN, we've found a partner that not only shares our commitment to celebrating local and grassroots sport, but also accelerating untapped broadcast potential in live video for organisations worldwide."

MyCujoo's investors, who include Go4it Capital, Sapphire Sport, and Carsten Thoma, have backed an acquisition which will see their investment retained in the ELEVEN group.

Go4it Capital said: "MyCujoo's founders Pedro and João are great entrepreneurs and have done a fantastic job leading innovation in sports streaming. We are excited by MyCujoo's combination with ELEVEN, and look forward to continuing as partners to take ELEVEN to new heights."

