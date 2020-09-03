Elevator And Escalator Market In The United States 2020: Increasing Adoption Of Smart Homes Is Fueling Market Demand
The elevator and escalator market in the US is poised to grow by $ 876.82 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current US market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the changing demographics and increasing adoption of smart homes.This study identifies the demand for modernization and maintenance as one of the prime reasons driving the elevator and escalator market in US growth during the next few years.The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The elevator and escalator market in US covers the following areas:
- Elevator and escalator market in US sizing
- Elevator and escalator market in US forecast
- Elevator and escalator market in US industry analysis.
This robust vendor analysis included in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vendors that include Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Fujitec Co. Ltd., KONE Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Otis Worldwide Corp., Prysmian Spa, Savaria Corp., Schindler Holding Ltd., Thyssenkrupp Elevator AG, and WITTUR HOLDING GmbH. Also, the elevator and escalator market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities. Key Topics Covered: Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Elevators - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Escalators - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Service
- Market segments
- Comparison by Service
- New installation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Maintenance - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Modernization - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Service
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
- Fujitec Co. Ltd.
- KONE Corp.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Otis Worldwide Corp.
- Prysmian Spa
- Savaria Corp.
- Schindler Holding Ltd.
- thyssenkrupp Elevator AG
- WITTUR HOLDING GmbH
