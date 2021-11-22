Elevating Dining Experience At Simpson Services Communities

PHILADELPHIA, Pa., Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As dining services at retirement communities continue to evolve to meet the needs of elders, Sodexo is proud to partner with Simpson Senior Services Communities to implement creative approaches to dining services that improve the dining experience, prioritize safety and foster a heightened sense of community.

As the new food service partner of Simpson Senior Services Communities, Sodexo will enhance the dining experience by working hand-in-hand with residents and activities partners to incorporate both regional and international cuisines in addition to innovative food services. Residents will also have the opportunity to join a dining enhancement committee and share direct input on their preferred food dining experience.

"The goal of this collaborative effort is to be the best restaurant in town for residents and to allow the culinarians who are chock-full of creativity to establish a venue that showcases their talents," said Gregory Blumenthal, Sodexo District Manager. "Sodexo is committed to providing the highest quality of food and offering a wide variety of options to satisfy every palette at resident sites of Simpson Senior Services."

Sodexo will provide dining services for more than 700 residents at Simpson Senior Services Community locations including Simpson at Simpson House, Simpson at Jenner's Pond and Simpson at Simpson Meadows. Operations launching at all three sites on November 19, 2021, include chef centers, themed dinners, dining pop-ups, a Servi robot and forward-looking innovation calendars to alert residents of upcoming unique dining experiences.

"Our partnership with Sodexo will allow us to provide the diversity needed in residents' lives around food and provide our residents access to different cuisines from around the world," said Carol McKinley, President and CEO at Simpson Senior Services. "We look forward to enhancing the dining experience at our retirement communities by providing more value and variety."

"As seniors explore living facilities, they are demanding quality food, culinary diversity and a restaurant-style approach to dining, said Doug Flasher, Chief Operating Officer at Simpson Senior Services. "Dining is an important part of choosing an assisted living facility, and we're proud to offer state of the art culinary options for every palette."

New Dining Experiences

Whether craving something comforting or ready to try something more adventurous, community members will be sure to find it at Simpson Senior Services dining locations.

Farm to Table: Exceptional attention to high quality and freshness, menus feature a robust rotation of seasonal recipes which include locally sourced produce and ingredients. Scratch cooking and freshly made soups and sauces on site are consistent practices.

Chef Centers: Expert chef talent, who embody an authentic passion for culinary excellence and a strong commitment to resident engagement.

International Cuisine, themed dinners and dining pop-ups: Culinary teams are creating three month forward-looking innovation calendars including prime night international cuisine examples such as Taste of Athens celebrating Greek favorites from the Kalamatas Culinary Concept, Taste of Italy featuring Semolina's pasta dishes and risotto favorites and more. Themed dinners and pop-ups will also explore America's diverse regional cuisine such as a classic New England seafood house and a Louisiana inspired Creole venue. Sodexo is also planning to purchase, install and activate a hibachi table.

Servi Robot

The Servi robot uses cameras and laser sensors to carry plates of food from the kitchen to tables in the dining room. Sodexo leverages new technologies to facilitate resident ordering and real-time monitoring of resident satisfaction.

About Sodexo North America

At Sodexo Healthcare we build trusted partnerships with health systems to support their care delivery mission. Leveraging science, insights and imagination, we provide solutions and contribute essential non-clinical services wherever care is delivered, to enhance patients' and caregivers' experience while improving our clients' financial health. Sodexo Healthcare's 35,000 employees provide human-centered care with food and nutrition, environmental and clinical engineering services that support healthcare teams and overall operations at over 1,500 sites in the United States.

Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 56 countries. Sodexo is a leading provider of integrated food, facilities management and other services that enhance organizational performance, contribute to local communities and improve quality of life for millions of customers in corporate, education, healthcare, senior living, government, Sodexo Live! and other environments daily. The company employs 125,000 people at thousands of sites in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Puerto Rico and Guam, and indirectly supports tens of thousands of additional jobs through its annual purchases of $20B in goods and services from small to large businesses. Sodexo is committed to supporting diversity, equity, inclusion and safety, while upholding the highest standards of corporate responsibility and ethical business conduct. In support of local communities across the U.S., in 2021, the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation mobilized more than 11,000 volunteers to distribute 1.8 million meals to help 2.5 million children and adults meet their immediate food needs. Since 1996, the Stop Hunger Foundation has contributed $38 million to help feed children in America impacted by hunger. To learn more about Sodexo, visit us.sodexo.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Attachment

Heidi BullmanSodexoHeidi.Bullman@sodexo.com