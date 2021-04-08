Elevate To Release First Quarter 2021 Earnings On Monday, May 3, 2021

Elevate Credit, Inc. ("Elevate"), a leading tech-enabled provider of innovative and responsible online credit solutions for non-prime consumers, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on...

Elevate Credit, Inc. ("Elevate"), a leading tech-enabled provider of innovative and responsible online credit solutions for non-prime consumers, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Monday, May 3, 2021. Jason Harvison, Chief Executive Officer, and Chris Lutes, Chief Financial Officer, will also host a conference call on the day of the release (May 3, 2021) at 5:00 pm ET to discuss Elevate's financial results.

Interested parties may access the conference call live over the phone by dialing 1-877-407-0792 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8263 (international) and requesting the Elevate Credit First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Participants are asked to dial in a few minutes prior to the call to register for the event. The conference call will also be webcast live through Elevate's Investor Relations website at https://investors.elevate.com/corporate-profile/.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the conference call until 11:59 pm ET on May 17, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international), and providing the passcode 13718523, or by accessing Elevate's website.

About ElevateElevate (ELVT) - Get Report provides online credit solutions to consumers and banks in the United States who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who seek alternative options to payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans. Elevate, and the banks that rely on its marketing expertise and license its technology services, has originated $8.8 billion in non-prime credit to more than 2.5 million non-prime consumers and has saved its customers more than $7.9 billion versus the cost of payday loans. Its responsible, tech-enabled online credit solutions provide immediate relief to customers today and help them build a brighter financial future. The company is committed to rewarding borrowers' good financial behavior with features like interest rates that can decrease over time, free financial training and free credit monitoring. Elevate's suite of groundbreaking credit brands includes RISE, Elastic and Today Card. For more information, please visit http://www.elevate.com.

