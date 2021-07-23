Elevate's Joan Kuehl Wins National CIO Of The Year ORBIE Award

Elevate Credit, Inc. ("Elevate"), a leading tech-enabled provider of innovative and responsible online credit solutions for non-prime consumers, today announced that Chief Information Officer, Joan Kuehl, was named an inaugural National CIO of the Year...

Elevate Credit, Inc. ("Elevate"), a leading tech-enabled provider of innovative and responsible online credit solutions for non-prime consumers, today announced that Chief Information Officer, Joan Kuehl, was named an inaugural National CIO of the Year ORBIE Award winner by the InspireCIO Leadership Network. Receiving the Corporate ORBIE for organizations with up to $1 billion in annual revenue, Kuehl was recognized for her demonstrated excellence in technology leadership.

Kuehl has served as Elevate's CIO since she joined the company in 2016. With more than 30 years of experience, Kuehl has led technology strategy and execution for a variety of companies including The Travelers Companies, Bank of America, and Sabre, Inc. Within Elevate, she works closely with the C-suite to ensure its industry leading enterprise technology can remain flexible and scaleable to continually support the business' growth objectives.

"Technology is the backbone of our organization. Under Joan's leadership, Elevate's technology team has deployed entirely new systems and platforms to streamline our business and improve our bottom line. These improvements were instrumental to helping us navigate the uncertainty of the last year and provide stability to our technology infrastructure for the years ahead," said Jason Harvison, CEO of Elevate. "She's a natural leader and has been invaluable to our company."

The ORBIE honors chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership. Finalists and winners are selected by an independent peer review process, led by prior ORBIE recipients, based upon leadership and management effectiveness, business value created by technology innovation, and industry engagement.

Kuehl is actively involved in creating opportunity for female technologists - both within Elevate and the broader community. Her passion for diversity is what led her to spearhead the Women in Technology group (WIT), where she encourages women to join the technology team at Elevate and improve retention of women technologists.

"I'm so honored and humbled by this acknowledgement," said Kuehl. "This award recognizes the significant affirmation of our technology team's efforts and accomplishments. They're true visionaries, constantly identifying opportunities to innovate in ways that drive business value through our technology and improve our products and customer experience. It takes such a quality team to deliver on our brand promise, and we're doing that every day."

About Elevate

About Elevate

Elevate, together with the banks that license its marketing and technology services, has originated $9.0 billion in non-prime credit to more than 2.5 million non-prime consumers to date. Its responsible, tech-enabled online credit solutions provide immediate relief to customers today and help them build a brighter financial future. The company is committed to rewarding borrowers' good financial behavior with features like interest rates that can go down over time, free financial training and free credit monitoring. Elevate's suite of groundbreaking credit products includes RISE, Elastic and Today Card.

