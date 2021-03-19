Elevate Named One Of The 2021 Best Workplaces In Texas™

Elevate Credit, Inc. ("Elevate"), a leading tech-enabled provider of innovative and responsible online credit solutions for non-prime consumers, today announced that it has been named as one of the Best Workplaces in Texas™ by the Great Place to Work.

Elevate Credit, Inc. ("Elevate"), a leading tech-enabled provider of innovative and responsible online credit solutions for non-prime consumers, today announced that it has been named as one of the Best Workplaces in Texas™ by the Great Place to Work. This is Elevate's second time being named to this prestigious list, ranking #22 among small and medium-size companies.

"Elevate is a place where every employee has the opportunity to make a difference and feel valued. Thanks to the feedback from our team members, we have established ourselves as a sought-after employer in the Dallas-Fort Worth area," said Sharon Clarey, Chief Human Resource Officer for Elevate. "Our colleagues are the backbone of our company culture, and I am extremely proud of their accomplishments and mission-driven work."

The Best Workplaces in Texas award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 73,000 employees across Texas. In that survey, 92% of Elevate's employees said it is a great place to work compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

The Best Workplaces in Texas is a highly competitive award. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Texas™," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, VP of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "These companies stand out because they are built on foundations of trust. Their leaders can expect excellent business results because their great employee experience is one of the best in the state. And not just for the C-suite, but for every demographic and every level of the organization."

About Elevate

Elevate (ELVT) - Get Report provides online credit solutions to consumers and banks in the United States who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who seek alternative options to payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans. Elevate, and the banks that rely on its marketing expertise and license its technology services, has originated $8.8 billion in non-prime credit to more than 2.5 million non-prime consumers and has saved its customers more than $7.9 billion versus the cost of payday loans. Its responsible, tech-enabled online credit solutions provide immediate relief to customers today and help them build a brighter financial future. The company is committed to rewarding borrowers' good financial behavior with features like interest rates that can decrease over time, free financial training and free credit monitoring. Elevate's suite of groundbreaking credit brands includes RISE, Elastic and Today Card. For more information, please visit http://www.elevate.com.

About the Best Workplaces in Texas™

Great Place to Work® selected the Best Workplaces in Texas™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 73,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations across Texas. Company rankings are derived from 75 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

