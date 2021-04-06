Elev8 Advisors Group Continuing Expansion With Addition Of Slominski As Partner

MESA, Ariz., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- elev8 Advisors Group has tabbed industry veteran Aaron Slominski as its new Senior Partner to continue bolstering its already impressive executive roster of Advisors and Clients.

Slominski brings with him over twenty years of experience in the FinTech and Payments marketplace. He represents a diverse background in all facets of the financial services ecosystem making him an excellent addition to a rapidly scaling and thriving new organization being led by industry stalwart Adam Spencer. "Aaron brings with him an excellent pedigree in Banking, FinTech and the overall Payments marketplace, and with his additional talent and exceptional relationships, elev8 is now primed for major growth for the remainder of 2021 and beyond." elev8 is the premier boutique consulting firm in the financial services arena and is currently working on various high-profile projects both domestically and internationally. The addition of Slominski and his proven track record of success, it stands to reason the announcement will only further bolster the firms impressive 50% growth rate. "I am excited and humbled at the opportunity to join the team and most importantly to reunite with Adam who I have the utmost respect for, it will be exciting to learn and grow together." Prior to elev8, Slominski worked at Goldman Sachs and Prudential Capital backed Aurora Payment Solutions, where Slominski was Senior Vice President. Slominski will immediately begin working with elev8's impressive list of clients to enhance the company's existing offerings while helping Spencer expand on their continuing successful effort into Latin America and Asia. "Adam has a clear vision for elev8, not only where the company and the opportunity is today, but where it should be headed for tomorrow. It will be my job to make sure we get there and do it with our joint vision of world-class success and execution." says Slominski.

About elev8 Advisors Group: elev8 Advisors Group is an omni-channel leader in the payments and fin-tech space with deep rooted history in the Financial Services industry. The team is changing the expectations of Consulting to be that of Partnerships and Win/Win outcomes for all.

