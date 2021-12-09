Elena Baturina's Think-tank BE OPEN Launches #BEOPENFoodIdentity Open Call To Support UN's SDG2: Zero Hunger

LONDON, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BE OPEN, a creative think-tank founded by the international entrepreneur and philanthropist Elena Baturina, is launching its next global open call across social media.

The new open call 'BE OPEN Food Identity' is dedicated to promoting the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, and in particular focuses on SDG2: Zero Hunger. Under the umbrella of zero hunger, SDG2 is not only about ending hunger, but also achieving food security and improved nutrition and promoting sustainable agriculture all over the globe.

Food is more than a means of survival. Food is often used as a means of expressing and retaining cultural, ethnic, religious or other identities. From the youngest age, food shapes us, affects our preferences for the rest of our lives.

What we eat is an expression of who we are and where we come from. The traditional meals of a place touch on identity and ancestry. People also connect to their cultural or ethnic group through food patterns. The habitat areas define the foods available as well as ways of cooking, storing, recycling, etc.

Cuisines differentiate us, yet they educate us about our differences and similarities, while common meals are the oldest expression of goodwill and bonding.

Share your vision of how food reflects your identity with the global community by joining our # BEOPENFoodIdentity Instagram open call.

The entries will close December 30, 2021. BE OPEN Community members will then select the winning post from a shortlist of submissions with the highest number of likes by Instagram users. The winner will receive a €300 prize.

BE OPEN believes that the ability for creative interpretation is not confined within the art and design industry. The series of online challenges reach out to those creative minds around the globe, who keep their eyes open, see inspiration in the everyday life, and are able to transform it with their own unique vision.

BE OPEN is a global initiative to foster creativity and innovation, a think-tank whose mission is to promote people and ideas today to build solutions for tomorrow. It is a cultural and social initiative founded by philanthropist, businesswoman and entrepreneur Elena Baturina.

