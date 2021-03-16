Elementor Launches PayPal Button Widget To Boost E-commerce Capabilities For Businesses Moving Online

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elementor , the leading WordPress website building platform, announced today that with its new version 3.2 Pro release, web developers, designers, and marketers will wield additional features like a new PayPal Button Widget and Form Submissions, enabling smooth e-commerce experiences for customers and improving workflow for marketers.

COVID-19 has forced millions of businesses to operate exclusively online. The digital space is now more instrumental in how we purchase goods and services than ever before. This dramatic shift to the web has made seamless payment infrastructure crucial, but for many businesses, taking steps toward an e-commerce-friendly platform is too complex. A failure to generate revenue through one's site can undermine a company's online presence, as well as its relationships with customers.

Elementor V3.2 helps businesses build, sustain and develop these relationships. Its new PayPal Button Widget enables Pro users to collect single payments (i.e., for individual products), recurring payments (i.e., for subscription-based services) and donations, all with the click of a single customizable button. This is especially important for young, small businesses functioning under constant stress and in the shadow of unprecedented stay-at-home orders.

This new widget widens customer bases to those who are less comfortable sharing credit card details online, simplifying payment collection with one of the world's most reputable online payment systems. By enabling single and recurring payments and donations, Elementor V3.2 removes a major constraint for businesses, essentially giving any site the potential to become e-commerce savvy.

"Our community wants to design sites that promote healthy customer lifecycles. E-commerce is an essential component of that," said Yoni Luksenberg, CEO of Elementor. "PayPal is the industry-standard when it comes to instant money transfers, so we are excited to offer it to our users. This widget kicks off a focused effort to strengthen our e-commerce capabilities, improving user experience and empowering businesses to sell online like never before."

V3.2 also introduces a GDPR-compliant Form Submissions tab, which gives marketers an all-in-one platform for managing form submissions. Pro users will no longer need to rely on third-party plugins to collect submissions, and can safely store, access, manage, and back them up in a single location on the WordPress dashboard. Marketers can now more easily gather insights and analyze campaign data, export form submissions to share with clients and teammates, and stay on top of where submissions stand at any given moment.

