Element5 And LBMC Announce Strategic Partnership To Bring Greater Security To Automation For Post-acute Care

SAN JOSE, Calif. and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Element5 and LBMC , today, announced a strategic partnership that aims to bring greater enterprise-grade security and healthcare compliance to Element5's existing suite of AI and RPA (Robotic Process Automation) solutions. The strength of this partnership comes at the heels of Element5's rapidly growing portfolio of automation workflows that enable post-acute care organizations to witness tangible ROI by automating their administrative processes.

Element5 provides pre-built intelligent automation solutions that allow post-acute care teams to eliminate the need for manual intervention across repetitive workflows. With an added layer of intelligent reporting, teams are able to spend less time on administrative functions and more time delivering better patient outcomes. Element5 will leverage the expertise of LBMC to better manage data, information security and patient privacy in its end-to-end workflow automation solutions.

Speaking on the partnership, Joe Randesi , co-founder and CEO of Element5 said, "AI and RPA are relatively nascent to the post-acute care industry, but their impact is tremendous. As customers are adopting these new technologies, we are committed to the privacy, safety and security of their data, allowing them to focus better on patient care. We're thrilled to partner with LBMC, who are helping us deliver this vision."

Mark Burnette , Shareholder-in-Charge at LBMC Information Security, said, "Protecting sensitive data is of utmost importance for healthcare organizations, especially when advanced technologies such as AI and RPA are utilized. Element5's partnership with LBMC Information Security is evidence that the company takes its responsibility seriously and intends to lead the post-acute care industry toward secure automated solutions. We are pleased to be partnered with Element5 in securing healthcare data and processes."

Last year, Element5 announced the closing of its seed round of funding, with a commitment to bring workflow automation solutions to hospice and homecare agencies. In 2020, Element5 also received its SOC2 certification as a part of its continued commitment towards better customer security. Today, organizations across the U.S. are automating a range of labor intensive processes such as quality assurance, authorizations, order management, and revenue cycle management using Element5's AI and RPA based solutions.

ABOUT Element5

Element5 provides intelligent automation solutions for post-acute care. Using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Element5 simplifies the execution of complex processes that incur high costs and are often labor intensive.

Element5 is on a mission to enable clinical and operational teams to focus on better care delivery, by freeing them from encumbrances of administrative tasks. Intelligent bots, pre-built workflows and interoperability with EHR systems enable faster delivery of repetitive processes while minimizing errors.

Built by experts with over a century of collective experience in healthcare and post acute care, Element5 is helping organizations do more, by doing less. Headquartered in San Jose, California with offices in Chennai, you can learn more about Element5 and RPA at www.e5.ai

About LBMC

LBMC is a Forbes 2020 Top Recommended Firm, one of the Southeast's largest accounting and business consulting firms and a top 50 firm in the nation serving approximately 10,000 clients with diverse needs across a spectrum of industries. The LBMC Family of Companies has more than 700 employees, with offices in Chattanooga, Nashville ( Brentwood), and Knoxville, TN. Founded in 1984 as a traditional accounting firm, LBMC has expanded its focus to meet a broad range of advisory and business consulting needs for its diverse client base. Today, we've become industry leaders in financial, human resources, technology, information security, and wealth advisory services for businesses and individuals. For more information, visit www.lbmc.com.

