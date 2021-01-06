Element Solutions Inc To Participate In The CJS Securities 21st Annual New Ideas For The New Year Conference

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)("Element Solutions") announced today that Benjamin Gliklich, Chief Executive Officer, will make a presentation and participate in a virtual fireside chat at the CJS Securities 21 st Annual New Ideas for the New Year...

Element Solutions Inc (ESI) - Get Report("Element Solutions") announced today that Benjamin Gliklich, Chief Executive Officer, will make a presentation and participate in a virtual fireside chat at the CJS Securities 21 st Annual New Ideas for the New Year Conference on Wednesday, January 13 th at 8:00 a.m. ET. During the presentation, Element Solutions will discuss its recent performance amongst other topics.

A live webcast of the presentation and Q&A session will be made available in the Investors section of www.elementsolutionsinc.com. Slides related to the presentation will also be made available in this section prior to the event.

About Element Solutions Inc

Element Solutions Inc is a leading specialty chemicals company whose businesses formulate a broad range of solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. Developed in multi-step technological processes, our businesses' innovative solutions enable customers' manufacturing processes in several key industries, including electronic circuitry, semiconductor, communication infrastructure, automotive systems, industrial surface finishing, consumer packaging and offshore energy. More information about the Company is available at www.elementsolutionsinc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210106005144/en/