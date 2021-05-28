Element Solutions Inc To Hold Virtual-Only Annual Meeting Of Stockholders

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)(the "Company") announced today that its 2021 annual meeting of stockholders (the "2021 Annual Meeting") will be virtual-only due to the public-health concerns related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Element Solutions Inc (ESI) - Get Report(the "Company") announced today that its 2021 annual meeting of stockholders (the "2021 Annual Meeting") will be virtual-only due to the public-health concerns related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The date and time of the 2021 Annual Meeting (June 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)) remain unchanged.

As previously announced, stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 12, 2021, the record date, are entitled to attend and vote at the 2021 Annual Meeting. To attend and participate in the virtual meeting, stockholders will need to visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ESI2021 and enter the 16-digit control number found on the proxy card, voting instruction form or other notice previously received in connection with the meeting.

All stockholders are encouraged to continue to vote in advance of the 2021 Annual Meeting by Internet, telephone or mail, as detailed in the proxy materials for the meeting. The proxy card, voting instruction form or notice of internet availability that were previously distributed will not be updated to reflect this change in meeting format and may be used to vote shares in connection with the 2021 Annual Meeting. Stockholders who have already submitted their proxy do not need to take any further action.

A list of stockholders will be available during the meeting on the online platform referenced above and for 10 days prior to the meeting at the Company's corporate headquarters. To the extent office access is affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, stockholders may email the Company at IR@elementsolutionsinc.com for alternative arrangements.

Element Solutions Inc is a leading specialty chemicals company whose businesses supply a broad range of solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. Developed in multi-step technological processes, these innovative solutions enable customers' manufacturing processes in several key industries, including consumer electronics, power electronics, semiconductor fabrication, communication and data storage infrastructure, automotive systems, industrial surface finishing, consumer packaging and offshore energy.

