Element Nutritional Sciences Provides Review Of 2021 And Business Outlook

Management Commentary

"The team at Element made remarkable progress in 2021. Among the most notable highlights was receiving purchase orders for over 8,000 Walgreens locations across the United States, and placing Rejuvenate™ in both the first and second largest pharmacies in the United States. This success in business development has also been translating to significant revenue growth with the Company reporting 212% revenue growth for the year-to-date ended September 30, 2021. What many people have not seen behind the scenes is that we have managed our growth extremely well. With news of supply shortages around the world impacting most sectors, our team acted proactively to secure our raw materials and production capacity in order to ensure all customer orders are being met on a timely basis. Throughout the year, we also made additions to our team with experienced executives in the nutraceuticals sector to ensure we remain well prepared to execute on our growth objectives," said Stuart Lowther, Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Lowther continued, "Looking forward, we are tremendously excited about our prospects. First, we expect to see increasing velocity with our existing retail and online distribution partners driving growth. Second, new product innovations will also be hitting the market in the first quarter of 2022, under both our flagship Rejuvenate™ brand and under our sports nutrition brand, JAKTRX™. Our clinically proven intellectual property, using plant-based amino acids to assist in reducing muscle loss due to aging or due to medical recovery, has many potential applications and this is just the beginning of our product innovation pipeline. Third, in 2022 we expect to add additional distribution partners in traditional and online channels to continue bring our brand to new consumers around the world."

2021 Milestones

Distribution:

Delivered Rejuvenate™ ready to drink organic plant protein beverage to 8,468 Walgreens locations in 50 states across the United States

Received an initial purchase order for Sam's Club online platform in July 2021 and began shipment to all 589 Sam's Club retail locations in November 2021

Received an initial purchase order from iHerb, an international e-commerce platform with distribution across 150 countries

Listed Rejuvenate™ plant-based single serve pouches with the Longo's grocery chain in Ontario

Launched Rejuvenate™ plant-based single serve pouches across all 23 Fortinos locations, including its online platform, making Rejuvenate™ is available at over 400 Loblaw Companies locations across Canada, including Shoppers Drug Mart, Loblaw and Fortinos

Entered into a brokerage agreement with Advantage Solutions, a consumer-packaged goods broker with over US$4 billion in revenue across 40 countries, to distribute Rejuvenate™ to retailers in North America and internationally

Engaged Canopy Management, which manages over US$1 billion of revenue on behalf of clients, to maximize awareness and sales across the Amazon platform

Signed a letter of intent with NaturalMadeCo., Ltd., to establish a joint venture to distribute Rejuvenate™ across the Asia Pacific region

Innovation:

Announced the acquisition of the right to use the same plant-based amino acid formulation underlying Rejuvenate™ muscle health products to develop a new higher dosage formulation for the sports nutrition market, with JAKTRX™ PROMINO as the first product to be launched under the higher dosage formulation

Announced the planned launch of Rejuvenate™ Immune Health and Rejuvenate™ Omega Health

Appointed Christine Mazurk-Fera to join existing medical advisors Dr. Jonathan Sherbino and Dr. Scott McKenzie to form a Medical Advisory Board to assist with designing a research and development strategy for new higher dose Rejuvenate™ formulations for the orthopedic and oncology markets

Corporate:

Generated revenue $2.1 million for the year-to-date Q3 2021, a 212% increase over the prior year, with a gross margin of $0.2 million

Commenced trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on May 26, 2021 under the ticker symbol "ELMT"

Received confirmation from The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") that the Company's common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through DTC in the United States; DTC eligibility is a milestone towards the trading of the Company's common share on the OTCQX® Best Market

Appointed Tracie Crook and Greg Cochrane to the Company's Board of Directors

About Element

Element is an innovative and research driven Canadian nutraceutical company specializing in the development of science-based products for the global consumer packaged goods market, with a portfolio focused specifically on men and women over the age of 50. Element's lead product, Rejuvenate™, is a proprietary formulation that is clinically proven to assist in the rebuilding, restoration and rejuvenation of natural loss of muscle mass due to aging or other medical conditions. Element also offers JAKTRX™, an elite brand of performance supplements. Element was founded in 2015 and is located in Burlington, Ontario.

To learn more about Element, visit elmtinc.com.

More information about Rejuvenate™ can be found at: www.rejuvenatemuscle.com

