Element Fleet Partners With Qmerit To Simplify The Transition To Electric Vehicles Through New Charging Solutions

TORONTO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX: EFN) ("Element"), the largest pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world, today announced a home charging agreement with Qmerit, a leader in green energy transformation with the largest network of EV charger installers in North America. Through its Charging@Home solution, Qmerit will provide Element clients with seamless end-to-end installations and support of EV chargers at individual [and multi-family] residences.

"At Element, we specialize in making the complex simple for our clients in everything we do. With the transition to EVs, this means helping clients navigate considerations such as total cost of ownership trends, tax subsidies, and charging infrastructure for clients' drivers and electric fleet vehicles," said Chris Gittens, EVP, Strategic Relationships at Element. "Qmerit is a trusted leader at the forefront of at-home EV charger installation, which is a critical component of EV fleet operations for many of our clients. This partnership allows Element to offer our clients a safe, turnkey solution to address the challenge of at-home EV charging options for drivers, as clients transition their fleets to EVs and seek to maintain high levels of driver satisfaction."

The Element-Qmerit partnership simplifies fleet electrification by allowing Element clients to outsource the challenge of installing (at scale) home-based EV chargers wherever their drivers live. The Qmerit platform initiates, schedules and tracks EV charger installations, minimizing disruptions for drivers through a nation-wide network of licensed, accredited, insured electricians. Coupled with Element's deep operational experience and global EV expertise, Qmerit will ensure Element clients avoid costly mistakes and deliver a positive driver experience, all while advancing the sustainability of their fleets.

"Element is a trusted partner to many leading companies and it's an honor for them to have chosen Qmerit as their North American installation partner for at-home EV implementation," said Tracy K. Price, Chairman and CEO, Qmerit. "Together we are at the vanguard of a new movement for fleet electrification and Charging@Home is how their customers' ambitions will be made complete."

About Element Fleet ManagementElement Fleet Management (TSX: EFN) is the largest pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world, providing the full range of fleet services and solutions to a growing base of loyal, world-class clients - corporates, governments and not-for-profits - across North America, Australia and New Zealand. Element enjoys proven resilient cash flow, a significant proportion of which is returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks; a scalable operating platform that magnifies revenue growth into earnings growth; and an evolving capital-lighter business model that enhances return on equity. Element's services address every aspect of clients' fleet requirements, from vehicle acquisition and maintenance to accident recovery and remarketing. Clients benefit from Element's expertise as the largest fleet solutions provider in its markets, offering unmatched economies of scale and insight used to reduce fleet operating costs and improve productivity and performance.

About QmeritQmerit, headquartered in Irvine, California, simplifies the adoption of electrification products for residential and small business markets. A leader in green energy transformation, the company provides value-driven services throughout the renewable energy equipment implementation lifecycle. This is delivered through Qmerit's network of company owned contractors, independent Certified Solutions Partners and Certified Installers, who are skilled in system implementation and integration as well as ongoing support and maintenance. Combining this nation-wide network of certified electrical contractors with the company's purpose-built digital managed services platform and white-glove concierge services, Qmerit delivers customers an unmatched quality experience related to electric vehicle charging stations, battery storage systems, solar system integration and microgrid solutions. For more information on Qmerit, please visit: Qmerit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

