Element 29 Resources Inc. Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Brian Booth, Chief Executive Officer, Element 29 Resources Inc. and his team joined Arne Gulstene, Head, Company Services, TMX Group to celebrate the company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

Element 29 Resources Inc. (E29) is a new copper company focused on developing its Elida copper project and its Flor de Cobre copper project - two new high-quality copper projects in Peru. Both projects have been drill-tested, with consistent and continuous intercepts of potentially economic grades, and no deleterious elements. E29 has a clear plan of value creation through resource expansion, delivery of NI 43-101 compliant resource estimates for Elida and Flor de Cobre followed by engineering studies for both properties. E29 has a tight share structure and is led by an experienced balanced leadership team. More information at www.e29copper.com

