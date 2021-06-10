Elektros, Inc., F/k/a China Xuefeng Environmental Engineering, Inc., Is Pleased To Announce Name/Ticker Change

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elektros, Inc., f/k/a China Xuefeng Environmental Engineering, Inc., is pleased to announce that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. ("FINRA") approved the Company's name change to "Elektros, Inc." and "ELEK" as its new ticker symbol. Effective as of 06/07/2021, the Company's common stock will trade under the symbol "ELEK" and the new CUSIP number identifying our common stock is 286176102.

About Elektros Inc:

Elektros Inc is an American Electric Vehicle company that innovates mobility solutions for consumers and businesses. The automotive landscape faces existential disruption over the next decade to reach carbon neutrality. Elektros addresses this paradigm shift with mobility technologies that support sustainability for a transformative user experience. Elektros aims to unveil a compelling and completely new Electric Vehicle experience to consumers beginning as early as 2023. The company plans a product unveiling in early 2022.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in demand for Elektros, Inc's products, the introduction of new products, the Company's ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company's liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other information that may be detailed from time-to-time in Elektros Inc's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of such forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding future sales, costs and market acceptance of products as well as regulatory actions at the State or Federal level. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Elektros Inc please refer to the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. Hemp Naturals undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information:

Investor relations

Info@Elektrosmotors.com +1 347-301-8431

