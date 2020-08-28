Electronics Enthusiasts Have 2 Days Left To Back The First Complete IoT Platform Built For The Maker Community

Built for novices and experts alike, Quantum platform users can control anything from a remote temperature sensor to an automated home and even robots with ease.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Integration is calling on the maker community to help them reach their fundraising goal as the campaign for the Quantum platform nears its final days. With just two days remaining in the campaign for what is being called "The IoT Platform for Makers," the Quantum Integration team is looking to achieve their goal of $25,000 in donations. As of publication time, the team is only $1,210 away from their goal.

Built from the ground up with a complete set of hardware and software, the Quantum platform allows anyone to build custom plug-and-play IoT devices that easily communicate with each other any way the user desires. With a graphical user interface for creating custom firmware for IoT devices and the applications that control them, programming is not required.

"The entire Quantum team is grateful for the support we have received from the Kickstarter community thus far," says Michael Barnick, CEO and founder of Quantum Integration. "We're incredibly excited to open up this kind of technology to the mainstream. Our platform makes developing complex projects simple, as users easily create and take on their own projects in record time without the need of a degree in programming or any other kind of extensive programming knowledge."

The Kickstarter campaign ends Aug. 31, 2020. Products will be ready to ship in September 2020.

Backers can choose from a variety of pledges, which are:

The Q-Server Central Core - The heart and power of the IoT platform which provides complete control of the entire IoT network.

- The heart and power of the IoT platform which provides complete control of the entire IoT network. Q-Client Builder Base - The easiest way for users to build their own custom IoT devices; can add virtually any sensor or device to the network.

- The easiest way for users to build their own custom IoT devices; can add virtually any sensor or device to the network. Starter Kit- A wide variety of electronic components ready for immediate use on the Quantum IoT platform.

Limited quantities at an incredible discount are still available for backers.

Starter Bundle - Q-Server, 2 Builder Bases $199 (save $100 )

Starter Bundle Pro - Q-Server, 2 Builder Bases and Hardware Starter Kit $219 (save $129 )

For more information and to become a backer, visit the Quantum Kickstarter campaign.

About Quantum Integration Inc.

The Quantum IoT platform enables electronics hobbyists to create wireless devices from a simple button to complete home automation and robots, and control it with custom apps and firmware without coding, all through a central server. The power of making!

For more information, visit www.quantumintegrate.com.

Media Inquiries

Michael Barnick

Email: press@quantumintegrate.com

Phone: 805-563-5700

