Electronic Transaction Consultants, LLC (ETC) Signs A Contract With High Performance Transportation Enterprise (HPTE) For A Next-generation Roadside Tolling System

The High Performance Transportation Enterprise (HPTE) in Colorado awards ETC a contract to deliver and operate its next-generation roadside toll collection system, including ETC's advanced riteSuite software and upgraded All Electronic Tolling equipment

RICHARDSON, Texas, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 18, 2020, the High Performance Transportation Enterprise (HPTE) in Colorado signed a contract with Electronic Transaction Consultants (ETC) to deliver a comprehensive mobility solution using a selection of subsystems from its next-generation riteSuite ™ tolling and mobility management product line. ETC's system architecture will maximize the use of open-source and COTS technology, enabling optimum re-use of existing infrastructure at HPTE.

This contract, which includes a 5-year base period, launched in August 2020. Along with riteSuite ™ implementation, this contract includes:

Trip building

Dynamic pricing, time of day and variable pricing plans

Enhanced vehicle detection, separation, and classification

New multi-protocol AVI systems

Redundant toll collection equipment

Wrong-way detection and hotlist for law enforcement purposes

Upgraded Digital Video Audit System

"ETC's solution will provide HPTE with revenue assurance today and continued technology relevance for years to come," said Nick Farber, director of the HPTE. "We look forward to working with ETC to implement this advanced system that will allow us to grow and expand services to our customers."

ETC's riteSuite ™ is an updated family of end-to-end tolling and mobility systems, built on mainstream open-source platforms for flexible deployment and future-proofing. riteSuite ™ comprises a variety of new tolling and multimodal products, including:

rite ® Lane Solution - A comprehensive roadside tolling solution that reliably captures transactions in all lane types and pricing methodologies, through the use of infrastructure redundancy and advance open-source technologies, such as edge computing and machine learning.

- A comprehensive roadside tolling solution that reliably captures transactions in all lane types and pricing methodologies, through the use of infrastructure redundancy and advance open-source technologies, such as edge computing and machine learning. riteView ™ - An advanced big data reporting, analytics, business intelligence, and dashboarding system, incorporating machine learning.

- An advanced big data reporting, analytics, business intelligence, and dashboarding system, incorporating machine learning. riteVision ™ - An advanced ALPR and vehicle recognition system built on machine learning technology.

- An advanced ALPR and vehicle recognition system built on machine learning technology. riteJetStream ™ - A multimodal event processor (Host) that uses big data infrastructure and a modern user interface, with configurable microservices and sophisticated pricing algorithms.

- A multimodal event processor (Host) that uses big data infrastructure and a modern user interface, with configurable microservices and sophisticated pricing algorithms. riteOSS ™ - An enterprise-level IT maintenance and asset management system, providing complete system infrastructure mapping, with service and component-level monitoring, interactive dashboards, configurable alerts, predictive lane analysis, and comprehensive asset lifecycle management.

- An enterprise-level IT maintenance and asset management system, providing complete system infrastructure mapping, with service and component-level monitoring, interactive dashboards, configurable alerts, predictive lane analysis, and comprehensive asset lifecycle management. riteTRAC ™ - A unique automated lane performance audit tool that uses machine learning for real-time lane performance monitoring. It continuously trends transactions for automated anomaly detection.

"We are incredibly excited to begin working with HPTE. Over the past few years, ETC has developed riteSuite™, a state-of-the-art technology suite that sets a new standard of quality and future-proofing for the tolling and mobility industry. We are proud to be delivering this innovative solution for HPTE, ensuring technology relevance and responsive services for the motorists in the great state of Colorado," said ETC CEO Bret Kidd.

About ETC

ETC is the cornerstone that brings together all the moving elements of today's multimodal transportation environment - systems, data, people, and vehicles - to streamline integrated mobility solutions for urban and highway agencies and their customers.

As a leading U.S. smart mobility solutions and services provider, we deliver tolling and congestion management, urban mobility solutions, integrated multimodal back office platforms, interoperability hubs, maintenance, and operations. For over two decades, we have delivered sophisticated solutions to many of the country's largest toll authorities and transformed the industry with first-of-its-kind technology advancements. ETC's solutions process over 2 billion transactions annually, incorporating the latest in open-source machine learning and data streaming technology, with predictive Big Data analytics to offer innovative architectures comprising our riteSuite™ products. For more information on our products and services, visit www.etcc.com.

About the High Performance Transportation Enterprise

The HPTE operates as a government-owned, independent business within CDOT. It searches out innovative ways to finance projects to help Colorado fulfill its commitment to increase travel choices through options that include Express Lanes, transit, biking, walking and carpooling. For more information, visit www.codot.gov/programs/high-performance-transportation-enterprise-hpte.

About CDOT

CDOT has approximately 3,000 employees located at its Denver headquarters and in regional offices throughout Colorado and manages more than 23,000 lane miles of highway and 3,429 bridges. CDOT also manages grant partnerships with a range of other agencies, including metropolitan planning organizations, local governments, and airports. It also administers Bustang, the state-owned and operated interregional express service. Gov. Polis has charged CDOT to further build on the state's intermodal mobility options.

