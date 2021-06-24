Electronic Design Automation Software Market Size Worth $19.04 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global electronic design automation software market size is anticipated to reach USD 19.04 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period, according to a new study by Grand View Research Inc. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a minor setback due to several manufacturing industries being shut down. However, the market has seen a resurgence in the second half of 2020 and is expected to have a steady growth in the coming years. This growth is attributed to the increasing trend of miniaturization of chips and other systems, making the use of EDA software imperative to reduce manual errors in IC designing. The growing popularity Fin FET architecture for designing modern processors to meet the advanced technological requirements of the consumer electronics industry is anticipated to augment the market growth.

Key Insights & Findings:

The Owing to increasing automation across several end-use industries, especially post COVID-19 pandemic, the microprocessors & controllers segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 9% from 2021 to 2028

Asia Pacific accounted for more than 34% of the overall revenue share in 2020 and is estimated to expand at the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028

The regional market growth is attributed to the high demand for electronic devices coupled with the presence of several electronics manufacturers in countries, such as China and Taiwan

Key players in the market are adopting inorganic growth strategies to offer solutions to varied end users and acquire a larger market share

For instance, in September 2020 , Silvaco, Inc. completed the acquisition of Coupling Wave Solutions S.A., a system-level interference analysis tools provider based in California , U.S.

This acquisition helped Silvaco, Inc. extend its portfolio to the analysis of RF SOI (Silicon on insulator) substrates to assist in modeling and simulation of noise interference in circuits used for Internet-of-Things (IoT) and 5G applications

Read 61 page market research report, " Electronic Design Automation Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End Use (Microprocessors & Controllers, MMU), By Region (APAC, North America), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028 ", By Grand View Research.

Modern-day consumer electronic devices are getting more powerful but miniaturized in size. Designing chips for such compact devices requires advanced electronic design and automation solutions capable of eliminating designing flaws. As a result, the demand for EDA software is anticipated to witness a steady rise over the forecast period. As EDA tools are subject to copyright, patents, and trademarks, key players often offer their authorized and authentic products at higher prices. This has led various medium- and small-scale enterprises to adopt open-source EDA software. The use of such open-source software is expected to pose a challenge to market growth. However, these open-source EDA tools are prone to cyber-attacks and are expected to lose trust in the long run.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.; Synopsys, Inc.; and Mentor, a Siemens company, are the three key companies that held the majority of the revenue share in 2020. These companies are focused on providing novel products in an attempt to beat the competition by product differentiation. For instance, in August 2020, Synopsys, Inc. introduced a virtual prototyping solution for integrated Electric Vehicles (EVs). This new solution leverages the company's other technologies, such as Virtualizer, SaberRD, TestWeaver, and Silver, thereby enhancing the specific needs in developing an EV. The introduction of this solution is expected to strengthen the company's position in the EV market.

Grand View Research has segmented the global electronic design automation software market on the basis of end use and region:

EDA Software End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Microprocessors & Controllers



Memory Management Unit (MMU)



Others

EDA Software Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



The U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Middle East & Africa (MEA)

List of Key Players of Electronic Design Automation Software Market

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

Synopsys, Inc.

Mentor, a Siemens Business

Silvaco, Inc.

Vennsa Technologies

ANSYS, Inc.

Altium LLC

