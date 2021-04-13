Electronic Chemicals And Materials Market To Grow By $ 10.48 Bn During 2021-2025|Industry COVID-19 Analysis, Opportunities, & Forecast | 17000 Technavio Research Report
Technavio has monitored the electronic chemicals and materials market in its latest market research report. It is poised to grow by USD 10.48 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have at Par impact on the electronic chemicals and materials market. Frequently Asked Questions:
- What are the major trends in the market?Advances in materials is a major trend driving the growth of the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?The market will accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 10.48 billion during 2021-2025.
- Who are the top players in the market?Air Liquide SA, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., BASF SE, Cabot Microelectronics Corp., Covestro AG, Dow Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., LG Chem Ltd., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., and The Linde Group are some of the major market participants.
- What is the key market driver?The development of upgraded applications in the electronics industry is one of the major factors driving the market.
- How big is the APAC market?The APAC region will contribute to 44% of the market share.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Air Liquide SA, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., BASF SE, Cabot Microelectronics Corp., Covestro AG, Dow Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., LG Chem Ltd., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., and The Linde Group are some of the major market participants. The development of upgraded applications in electronics industry will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this electronic chemicals and materials market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market 2021-2025: SegmentationElectronic Chemicals and Materials Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Wafers
- Atmospheric And Specialty Gases
- Ancillary And Photoresist Chemicals
- CMP Slurries And Pads
- Others
- Application
- IC Manufacturing
- PCB Manufacturing
- Semiconductor Packaging
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market 2021-2025: ScopeTechnavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The electronic chemicals and materials market report covers the following areas:
- Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market Size
- Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market Trends
- Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies advances in materials as one of the prime reasons driving the electronic chemicals and materials market growth during the next few years.
Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist electronic chemicals and materials market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the electronic chemicals and materials market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the electronic chemicals and materials market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electronic chemicals and materials market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Wafers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Atmospheric and specialty gases - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Ancillary and photoresist chemicals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- CMP slurries and pads - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
- COVID-19 impact and recovery for product segment
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- IC manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- PCB manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Semiconductor packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
- COVID-19 impact and recovery for application segment
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume drivers - Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Air Liquide SA
- Air Products and Chemicals Inc.
- BASF SE
- Cabot Microelectronics Corp.
- Covestro AG
- Dow Inc.
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- LG Chem Ltd.
- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.
- The Linde Group
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
