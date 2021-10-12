Electronic Arts And FIFPRO Renew Partnership To Continue Delivering The Most Authentic Football Experiences To Players

Today, Electronics Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) and FIFPRO, the global representative for professional football players, announced an extension of their partnership.

Today, Electronics Arts Inc. (EA) - Get Electronic Arts Inc. Report and FIFPRO, the global representative for professional football players, announced an extension of their partnership. The renewed, long-term commitment supports EA SPORTS continuing investment in the future of football, and further enables EA SPORTS to deliver the greatest, most authentic football experience to more than 150 million players globally.

For the last 28 years, EA SPORTS has created the world's biggest sports game - beloved by fans, players, and the football community worldwide. The collective strength of the EA SPORTS football franchise is fueled by 300+ licensed partners, including FIFPRO, who help generate the game's unparalleled authenticity, both now and long into the future. In addition to the thousands of player names and likenesses that are supported by the FIFPRO license agreement, EA SPORTS football experiences are the only places fans can play in the iconic UEFA Champions League, CONMEBOL Libertadores, Premier League, Bundesliga, and LaLiga Santander.

"Our players regularly remind us that one of the most important aspects of an EA SPORTS experience is the deep immersion created through authentic use of the world's greatest leagues, teams and talent -- it's how we continue to uniquely blur the lines between the digital and physical worlds of football," said David Jackson, VP EA SPORTS Brand. "FIFPRO will continue to be an important partner as we build the next generation of EA SPORTS football experiences for players around the world."

"We are extremely pleased to extend the long-term relationship with EA SPORTS, a true partner that's committed to create the best interactive experience for football fans worldwide," said Theo van Seggelen, Statutory Director of FIFPRO Holding.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (EA) - Get Electronic Arts Inc. Report is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2020, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $5.5 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™ and Plants vs. Zombies™. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

EA SPORTS, Ultimate Team, Battlefield, Apex Legends, The Sims, Need for Speed, Titanfall and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. Madden, NFL and FIFA are properties of its respective owners and used with permission.

About FIFPRO

FIFPRO is the global union of professional football players with nearly 70 affiliated player associations worldwide. FIFPRO Commercial Enterprises B.V. brings together agreements from each participating country to offer the world's most comprehensive package of active football players for use, on a collective basis, in the digital entertainment sector. This includes tens of thousands of real-world football players, their names, image and likeness, in both club and national team environments. For more information, contact enterprises@fifpro.org

