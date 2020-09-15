Electromedical Technologies Increases Production Following Continued Sales To Pro Athletes In The NBA, NFL, NHL, PGA, And PBR

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) (the "Company"), a pioneer in the development and manufacturing of bioelectronic devices, is pleased to announce that it continues to find strong interest for its FDA cleared WellnessPro+ device line as a bioelectronic chronic pain solution from top professional athletes in the NBA, NFL, NHL, PGA, and PBR.

As a result, the Company has ordered an additional 1,000 units to enter production to meet expected rising demand.

"We are excited to see use and growing demand among some of the world's top athletes for our proprietary bioelectronic chronic pain solution, because it represents validation from those who demand performance in their treatment options," noted Matthew Wolfson, Founder and CEO of Electromedical Technologies. "They can't afford the risks associated with opioid-based drugs, but they need results. Word of mouth in locker rooms and team meetings has been a very valuable marketing tool because our device delivers a complete solution to chronic pain without any dangerous or harmful side effects - it helps players get up off the bench and back into the game fast."

Management notes that the Company has seen interest from top athletes and trainers across the professional sports universe. The Company is in discussions with several individuals about cultivating public endorsements or brand ambassador relationships based on the strong feedback Electromedical Technologies has received from those using the WellnessPro+ device as a pain solution to help drive performance in professional sports competition.

About Electromedical Technologies

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Electromedical Technologies, Inc. is a commercial stage, FDA cleared, bioelectronic medical device manufacturing company initially focused on the treatment of various chronic, acute, intractable, and post-operative pain conditions. Through university collaboration agreements the company is working to develop a comprehensive research program in defining the effects of electro-modulation on the human body by studying the impacts of electrical fields in cell signaling and effects on virus assembly and immune responses with the goal of improving human wellbeing. The company's current cleared product indications are for chronic acute post traumatic and post-operative, intractable pain relief.

Our animal studies do not involve any human testing, and are not related to our current products. We are conducting this research to augment and advance the science of electro-modulation in healthcare. The United States Food and Drug Administration has not reviewed or approved our animal research studies.

For more information, visit www.electromedtech.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made.

