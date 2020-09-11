Electromedical Technologies Announces On Boarding Of In-House Biophysicist To Work With Nazarbayev University In Studying The Effects Of Electrical Frequencies On Cell Signaling

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) (the "Company"), a pioneer in the development and manufacturing of bioelectronic devices, is pleased to announce the hiring of Dr Rakhim Bulibekov as in-house biophysicist to work directly with Nazarbayev University, Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, in the development of a comprehensive research program to study effects of electro-modulation on the insulin-dependent glucose uptake, pro-inflammatory or stress-dependent cytokine secretion, hypertension, tumor growth and viral infection in mammalian animal models. Regulation of the physiological responses by electro-modulation will provide a leverage for corrections of disease related physiological defects.

The proposed Phase I studies in the animal models will serve to lay a foundation for clinical applications of electro-modulation in a coming Phase II research and development program.

Mr. Bulibekov will be the liaison between Electromedical Technologies, Inc and Dr. Dos Sarbassov, Professor of the Department of Biology, School of Sciences and Humanities at Nazarbayev University. Having an in-house biophysicist allows for an enhanced understanding of the progress in the study as it unfolds and a guiding hand in the implementation of the research program, including its timeline, on a day to day basis. Dr Bulibekov will help to ensure time efficiency and quality in executing this important research.

Matthew Wolfson, Founder and CEO of Electromedical Technologies, commented, "Dr Bulibekov is a tremendous asset to have on board as we kick off what promises to be powerful research with the potential to drive compelling advances in our understanding of alternating electrical fields, cell signaling, electro-modulation, and the cellular context."

Dr. Bulibekov was educated at the prestigious Kazakh National University, where he was later a researcher in bio-medical technology. He was also a key figure at the Academy of Health in the Republic of Kazakhstan. Before that, he was at the Academy of Science in Kazakhstan, where he was involved at the Institute of Nuclear Physics in research on radiation and electroactivity of cells.

Dr. Bulibekov added, "I look forward to making important contributions on this critical study. Cellular signaling and electroactivity holds enormous promise not only for the treatment of chronic pain, but for so many potential future applications now of tremendous interest in the field of Bioelectronics."

About Nazarbayev University

Nazarbayev University (NU), established on the initiative of the first President of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2010, is the country's flagship academic institution with aspirations to become a global-level research university. This is the first university in Kazakhstan which is guided by the principles of autonomy and academic freedom. Located in the capital of Kazakhstan, NU is a research university with growing international renown combining education, research and innovation on a state of the art 21st-century campus. NU scholars conduct research in many fields, and seek to expand human knowledge through innovation, analysis, and collaboration. Within ten years since its inception, NU has become a leading research university in Kazakhstan. NU research is supported by the government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, local and international organizations, and is carried out in the Schools, Research Centers and Institutes. Please visit Nazarbayev University website https://research.nu.edu.kz/en/ to find comprehensive information on the NU research activities and profiles of faculty and researchers.

About Electromedical Technologies

Headquartered in Scottsdale Arizona, Electromedical Technologies, Inc. is a commercial stage, FDA cleared, bioelectronic medical device manufacturing company initially focused on the treatment of various chronic, acute, intractable, and post-operative pain conditions. Through university collaboration agreements the company is working to develop a comprehensive research program in defining the effects of electro-modulation on the human body by studying the impacts of electrical fields in cell signaling and effects on virus assembly and immune responses with the goal of improving human wellbeing. The company's current cleared product indications are for chronic acute post traumatic and post-operative, intractable pain relief.

Our animal studies do not involve any human testing, and are not related to our current products. We are conducting this research to augment and advance the science of electro-modulation in healthcare. The United States Food and Drug Administration has not reviewed or approved our animal research studies

For more information, visit www.electromedtech.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made.

Corporate Contact:

Electromedical Technologies, Inc.Matthew WolfsonTel: 1.888.880.7888email: ceo@electromedtech.com https://electromedtech.com

Public Relations Contact:

Tiger Global Marketing & Branding Agency info@TigerGMP.com www.TigerGMP.com