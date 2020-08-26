Electromed, Inc. To Participate In The 2020 Colliers Institutional Investor Conference

Electromed, Inc. ("Electromed" or the "Company") (NYSE American: ELMD), a leader in innovative airway clearance technologies, today announced that Kathleen Skarvan, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mike MacCourt, Chief Financial Officer, are...

Electromed, Inc. ("Electromed" or the "Company") (NYSE American: ELMD), a leader in innovative airway clearance technologies, today announced that Kathleen Skarvan, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mike MacCourt, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in the 2020 Colliers Institutional Investor Conference, which will be held virtually, on Thursday, September 10, 2020.

