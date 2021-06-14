Electrolux Opens New Warehouse In Springfield, Tenn.

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening of its new Springfield warehouse. This is the first section of the more than $250 million factory expansion to open at its Springfield manufacturing campus. The warehouse connects to the new factory by way of an underground tunnel that is a quarter of a mile long.

"We are modernizing our factory, advancing our employee's manufacturing skills and making a significant investment in the Springfield community," said Nolan Pike, head of Electrolux North America. "Today's celebration opens our new state-of-the-art, energy efficient warehouse, the first section of the expansion to launch."

The new warehouse is part of the company's expanded Springfield cooking campus, which will produce wall ovens and gas and electric freestanding ranges. The company also has a large Research & Development team based on the campus developing and designing cooking innovations to meet cooking needs for consumers world-wide. The new factory will begin operating later this year.

The following are ways Electrolux is impacting the Springfield region:

One of the largest employers in the region, Electrolux has been operating in Springfield for 47 years.

for 47 years. During the past 12 months alone, the company has donated more than $520,000 to the local community.

to the local community. The company's goal is to have an above market manufacturing wage. Today, the Springfield starting wage is $17 per hour, includes a $750 signing bonus and a $500 bonus for every new hire that a current employee refers.

starting wage is per hour, includes a signing bonus and a bonus for every new hire that a current employee refers. The new warehouse is making a positive climate impact by eliminating 10,500 18-wheeler truckloads from the road each year that would have been incurred shuttling products and supplies to a distant, older warehouse.

The 525,000-square-foot-warehouse will have a truck drivers' lounge and new dog run for their favorite traveling canine.

Added Pike, "We are deeply committed to our employees and our community, and we couldn't be prouder to shape living for the better here in Springfield."

About ElectroluxElectrolux is a leading global appliance company that has shaped living for the better for more than 100 years. We reinvent taste, care and wellbeing experiences for millions of people, always striving to be at the forefront of sustainability in society through our solutions and operations. Under our brands, including Electrolux, AEG and Frigidaire, we sell approximately 60 million household products in approximately 120 markets every year. In 2020 Electrolux had sales of USD 14 billion and employed 48,000 people around the world. For more information, go to www.electroluxgroup.com.

