ElectroCore To Participate In The JMP Securities MedTech Bio Summit

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced that Dan Goldberger, chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the JMP Securities MedTech Bio Summit, which is being held virtually October 1-2, 2020.

Event details:

Date: Thursday, October 1, 2020Time: 2:00pm ET

Audio from the event will be webcast live and available here or on the Investors section of the company's website.

About electroCore , Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its platform non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology. The company's current indications are the preventative treatment of cluster headache and migraine and acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

Investors:Hans VitzthumLifeSci Advisors617-430-7578 hans@lifesciadvisors.com

or

Media Contact:Jackie DorskyelectroCore973-290-0097