ElectroCore To Join Russell Microcap® Index

ROCKAWAY, NJ, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, announced today the addition of its stock to the broad-market Russell Microcap ® Index after its 2021 annual reconstitution, effective after the open of trading on June 28, 2021, according to a preliminary list of additions posted by FTSE Russell on June 4, 2021.

Membership in the Russell Microcap Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.

"We are pleased to have been selected to join the Russell Microcap ® Index," said Brian Posner, Chief Financial Officer of electroCore. "Inclusion in the index should increase our exposure to the investment community and represents an important step in providing continued value for our shareholders."

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell Microcap ® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website .

About electroCore, Inc.electroCore, Inc. is a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy platform, initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology. The company's current indications are the preventive treatment of cluster headache and migraine and the acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the impact of electroCore's inclusion in the Russell Microcap® Index, electroCore's business prospects, its sales and marketing and product development plans, future cash flow projections, anticipated costs, its product portfolio or potential markets for its technologies, the availability and impact of payor coverage, the potential of nVNS generally and gammaCore in particular to treat COVID-19, and other statements that are not historical in nature, particularly those using terminology such as "anticipates," "expects," "believes," "intends," other words of similar meaning, derivations of such words and the use of future dates. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to obtain additional financing necessary to continue electroCore's business, sales and marketing and product development plans, the uncertainties inherent in the development of new products or technologies, the ability to successfully commercialize gammaCore™, competition in the industry in which electroCore operates and general market conditions. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and electroCore undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors should refer to all information set forth in this document and should also refer to the disclosure of risk factors set forth in the reports and other documents electroCore files with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov.

