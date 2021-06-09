ElectroCore Completes Sale Of $1.4 Million Of NJ NOL Tax Benefits 

ROCKAWAY, NJ, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced that it has completed the sale of $1.4 million of its available tax benefits through the New Jersey Economic Development Authority's Technology Business Tax Certificate Transfer program for fiscal years 2019 and 2020. As a result, the Company has received approximately $1.4 million in non-dilutive cash from the sale of these net operating loss (NOL) tax benefits.

"This transaction strengthens our balance sheet and further improves our cash position," commented Brian Posner, Chief Financial Officer of electroCore. "The funding will extend our efforts in commercializing gammaCore and fortify our ability to expand our non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy into new markets."

The New Jersey Technology Business Tax Certificate Transfer program enables qualified, NJ-based technology or biotechnology companies with NOLs and fewer than 225 U.S. employees to sell a percentage of their NOL tax credits to unrelated profitable corporations. NOLs may be sold for at least 80 percent of their value, up to a maximum lifetime benefit of $15 million per business. This allows qualifying technology and biotechnology companies with NOLs to turn tax losses and credits into cash proceeds to fund their growth and operations, including research and development or other allowable expenditures.

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its platform non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology. The company's current indications are for the preventative treatment of cluster headache and migraine and acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

About gammaCore TM

gammaCore TM (nVNS) is the first non-invasive, hand-held medical therapy applied at the neck as an adjunctive therapy to treat migraine and cluster headache through the utilization of a mild electrical stimulation to the vagus nerve that passes through the skin. Designed as a portable, easy-to-use technology, gammaCore can be self-administered by patients, as needed, without the potential side effects associated with commonly prescribed drugs. When placed on a patient's neck over the vagus nerve, gammaCore stimulates the nerve's afferent fibers, which may lead to a reduction of pain in patients.

gammaCore is FDA cleared in the United States for adjunctive use for the preventive treatment of cluster headache in adult patients, the acute treatment of pain associated with episodic cluster headache in adult patients, and the acute and preventive treatment of migraine in adolescent (ages 12 and older) and adult patients. gammaCore is CE-marked in the European Union for the acute and/or prophylactic treatment of primary headache (Migraine, Cluster Headache, Trigeminal Autonomic Cephalalgias and Hemicrania Continua) and Medication Overuse Headache in adults.

gammaCore is contraindicated for patients if they: Have an active implantable medical device, such as pacemaker, hearing aid implant, or implanted electronic device Have a metallic device such as a stent, bone plate, or bone screw, implanted at or near the neck Are using another device at the same time (e.g., TENS Unit, muscle stimulator) or any portable electronic device (e.g., mobile phone)

Safety and efficacy of gammaCore have not been evaluated in the following patients: Patients diagnosed with narrowing of the arteries (carotid atherosclerosis) Patients who have had surgery to cut the vagus nerve in the neck (cervical vagotomy) Pediatric patients (less than 12 years of age) Pregnant women Patients with clinically significant hypertension, hypotension, bradycardia, or tachycardia



Please refer to the gammaCore Instructions for Use for all the important warnings and precautions before using or prescribing this product.

Forward-looking statementThis press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding electroCore's business prospects, its sales and marketing and product development plans, future cash flow projections, anticipated costs, its product portfolio or potential markets for its technologies, the availability and impact of payor coverage, the potential of nVNS generally and gammaCore in particular to treat COVID-19, and other statements that are not historical in nature, particularly those using terminology such as "anticipates," "expects," "believes," "intends," other words of similar meaning, derivations of such words and the use of future dates. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to obtain additional financing necessary to continue electroCore's business, sales and marketing and product development plans, the uncertainties inherent in the development of new products or technologies, the ability to successfully commercialize gammaCore™, competition in the industry in which electroCore operates and general market conditions. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and electroCore undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors should refer to all information set forth in this document and should also refer to the disclosure of risk factors set forth in the reports and other documents electroCore files with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov.

Investors:Rich CockrellCG Capital404-736-3838ecor@cg.capitalorMedia Contact:Summer DiazelectroCore816-401-6333summer.diaz@electrocore.com