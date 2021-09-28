Electrify Expo Brings E-Mobility To The Masses In Southern California

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- September 27, 2021 — Electrify Expo, North America's largest e-mobility event, hosted the first of three stops on its nationwide tour beginning September 18-19, 2021 at Orange County Great Park in Irvine, CA.

Electrify Expo sold out of exhibit and demo space from industry leading brands seeking to engage with thousands of attendees looking for hands-on experiences with Electric Vehicles, E-Bikes, E-Scooters, E-Skateboards and more.

The event hosted nearly 20,000 attendees across 500,000 square feet of exhibit space, and generated over 12,000 demo rides on various electric vehicles from high profile exhibitors such as Hyundai, Volkswagen, Kia, Volvo, Jeep, Polestar, MINI, Rad Power, SUPER73, Serial 1, and dozens of others. Nearly 2,000 demo rides alone were made on electric vehicles.

Notable speakers such as Senator David Min of Orange County's 37th State Senate District and Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan presented on the importance of shifting to electric vehicles as a way to combat climate change.

" Orange County was the ideal location to kick off Electrify Expo as it is known as an electric vehicle hub," said Electrify Expo Founder BJ Birtwell. "Our attendees came ready to experience and demo all types of electric vehicles to inform their purchase decisions both on-site and over the immediate near future."

In addition to the extensive exhibits, attendees also had the opportunity to watch electro-pop phenomenon A R I Z O N A take the stage for a thrilling performance on Saturday evening.

The next stop for Electrify Expo will be in Miami on October 16-17 at the Miami Marine Stadium, followed by the final stop Nov 12-14 in Austin at Circuit of the Americas.

For more information on Electrify Expo and to purchase tickets, please visit: https://www.electrifyexpo.com/attend#great-park

About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is North America's largest e-mobility event. It is an outdoor weekend festival showcasing the best of electric mobility including EVs, e-motorcycles, e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, and e-surfboards. Attendees will experience test drives, new product unveilings, and future technologies from the world's leading brands.

Three stops in 2021 will bring Electrify Expo to Orange County Great Park ( September 18-19), Miami Marine Stadium ( October 16-17), and Austin Circuit of the Americas ( November 12-14).

Video Download Caption: Electrify Expo Orange County Recap

Media Contact Shaye McCloryKCOMM shaye@kcomm.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electrify-expo-brings-e-mobility-to-the-masses-in-southern-california-301387001.html

SOURCE Electrify Expo