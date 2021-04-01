ElectricityRates.com Names Best 2021 Texas Electricity Providers

BALTIMORE, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The importance of choosing an electricity provider that offers consistent and reliable service has never been more clear.

BALTIMORE, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The importance of choosing an electricity provider that offers consistent and reliable service has never been more clear. As Texans dealt with the fallout from winter storm Uri on top of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2021, heightened importance has been placed on security, safety, reliability and trust.

With so many Texas electricity providers to choose from, making a confident choice can be a daunting task. ElectricityRates.com has compiled a list of the Best 2021 Texas Electricity Providers using its Provider Score rating system to help consumers compare their options and feel confident in their decision.

These ratings are based on 25+ data points including product innovation, service and accessibility, customer satisfaction, community impact and more.

Constellation is ElectricityRates.com's Best Overall 2021 Texas Electricity Provider. They get high marks across the board for innovation, customer service and commitment to their local communities.

Reasons to choose Constellation include the following:

Innovative and flexible fixed-rate plans that fit practically anyone's needs and let customers secure today's prices into the future

Lower than average PUCT complaint ratio and thousands of positive online reviews

Outstanding community impact, including work with Habitat for Humanity, the E2 Energy to Educate grant program and more

Spark Energy is the 2021 Texas Provider with Best Customer Reviews boasting 2400+ positive customer ratings across notable sites like Consumer Affairs and Google. They also have lower than average PUCT complaint scores and claim customer service as one of their core operating values.

4Change Energy is the Most Charitable 2021 Texas Provider. 4 Change Energy was founded on the idea that energy should be affordable and contribute to where you live. Their charitable partners include Heroes for Children, Feeding Texas, American Cancer Society, and the American Red Cross.

TriEagle Energy is the Best 2021 Texas Renewable Provider. TriEagle has been serving the Texas retail energy market for over 17 years and is known for its competitively priced renewable energy plans.

Provider Score Methodology

ElectricityRates.com's Provider Score rating system is based on 25+ data points across four categories and ranks providers on an overall scale of one to five.

Product Offering - How flexible and innovative are the energy products offered?

Accessibility & Support - Does the provider offer online bill pay, chat and call center options?

Business History & Community Outreach - Are they a reputable business that has a positive impact in their community?

Customer Reviews - How many online reviews do they have and what is the sentiment?

About ElectricityRates.com

ElectricityRates.com is an energy shopping website that helps customers in states with Energy Choice find the best rates and switch energy providers. ElectricityRates.com is a safe and secure platform featuring industry-leading energy providers so that customers can be confident in their choice.

