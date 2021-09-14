Electrical Resistor Market To Grow By $ 1.37 Billion During 2021-2025, ABB Ltd. And Cressall Resistors Ltd. Emerge As Key Contributors To Growth| Technavio
Technavio forecasts the electrical resistor market to grow by USD 1.37 billion at a CAGR of 4.86% during 2021-2025. The report on the electrical resistor market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The market is driven by rising demand for electricity, increased investment in infrastructure automation, and the adoption of 5G. However, increasing adoption of chip resistors, increasing adoption of embedded resistors, and fluctuating cost of raw materials used in component production.
The electrical resistor market analysis includes Product segment and Geography Outlook. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The electrical resistor market covers the following areas:
Electrical Resistor Market SizingElectrical Resistor Market ForecastElectrical Resistor Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- ABB Ltd.
- Cressall Resistors Ltd.
- Eaton Corporation Plc
- General Electric Co.
- Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Schneider Electric SE
- TE Connectivity Ltd.
- Vishay Intertechnology Inc.
- Yageo Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Variable Resistor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Fixed Resistor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ABB Ltd.
- Cressall Resistors Ltd.
- Eaton Corporation Plc
- General Electric Co.
- Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Schneider Electric SE
- TE Connectivity Ltd.
- Vishay Intertechnology Inc.
- Yageo Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
