Electrical Equipment Market In India 2021-2025 | Business Overview, Industry Size And Share, Opportunities, Impact Of Drivers, Key Vendors, Products, Applications | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the electrical equipment market in India, operating under the electrical components & equipment industry. The report estimates the electrical equipment market in India to register an incremental growth of USD 33.74 billion, at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. ABB Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., EMCO Ltd., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, TD Power Systems Pvt. Ltd., and Toshiba Corp. are among some of the major market participants.

An increase in the number of residential and commercial building projects has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, threats from cyberattacks in the power generation industry might hamper the market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Electrical Equipment Market in India 2021-2025: Segmentation

Electrical Equipment Market in India is segmented as below:

Based on the product, the market witnessed maximum growth in the cables segment. Similarly, by application, the transmission and distribution segment registered maximum growth in 2020. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.

Product

Cables



Switchgears



Boilers



Transformers



Other Products

Application

Transmission And Distribution



Generation

Electrical Equipment Market in India 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The electrical equipment market in India report covers the following areas:

Electrical Equipment Market in India Size

Electrical Equipment Market in India Trends

Trends Electrical Equipment Market in India Industry Analysis

This study identifies growth in cross-border electricity trading as one of the prime reasons driving the electrical equipment Market growth in India during the next few years.

Electrical Equipment Market in India 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist electrical equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the electrical equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the electrical equipment market in India

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electrical equipment market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Cables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Switchgears - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Boilers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Transformers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Transmission lines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Transmission and distribution - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Generation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ABB Ltd.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.

EMCO Ltd.

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Larsen and Toubro Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

TD Power Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Toshiba Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

