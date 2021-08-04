Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market | $ 37.69 Bn Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 37.69 billion is expected in the electric vehicle (EV) battery market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the electric vehicle (EV) battery market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Download Free Sample Report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. A123 Systems LLC, BYD Company Ltd., Cummins Inc., EnerSys, Exide Technologies, LG Chem Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Ballard Power Systems Inc., and GS Yuasa International Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The advances in EV batteries and associated technologies will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market 2021-2025: SegmentationElectric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Lithium-ion Battery
- Lead-acid Battery
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
Buy our market report now to gain access to detailed analysis on the electric vehicle (EV) battery market: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43129
Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and ScopeSome of the major vendors of the electric vehicle (EV) battery market in the renewable electricity industry include A123 Systems LLC, BYD Company Ltd., Cummins Inc., EnerSys, Exide Technologies, LG Chem Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Ballard Power Systems Inc., and GS Yuasa International Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas :
- Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market size
- Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market trends
- Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market industry analysis
The electric vehicle (EV) battery market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The decline in EV lithium-ion battery cost will offer immense growth opportunities. However, safety concerns regarding lithium-ion batteries will hamper the market growth.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the electric vehicle (EV) battery market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Related Reports on Utilities Include:Global Battery Separator Market - Global battery separator market is segmented by application (lithium-ion battery, lead-acid battery, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Battery Recycling Market - Global battery recycling market is segmented by battery chemistry (lead-acid, lithium, and others), battery source (automotive, electronic appliance, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist electric vehicle (EV) battery market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the electric vehicle (EV) battery market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the electric vehicle (EV) battery market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electric vehicle (EV) battery market vendors
Table of Contents: Executive Summary Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Battery type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Battery type
- Lithium-ion battery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Lead-acid battery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Battery type
Customer landscape Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- A123 Systems LLC
- Ballard Power Systems Inc.
- BYD Company Ltd.
- Cummins Inc.
- EnerSys
- Exide Technologies
- GS Yuasa International Ltd.
- LG Chem Ltd.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: www.technavio.com/report/electric-vehicle-battery-market-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electric-vehicle-ev-battery-market---37-69-bn-growth-expected-during-2021-2025--technavio-301347629.html
SOURCE Technavio