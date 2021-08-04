Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market | $ 37.69 Bn Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 37.69 billion is expected in the electric vehicle (EV) battery market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the electric vehicle (EV) battery market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. A123 Systems LLC, BYD Company Ltd., Cummins Inc., EnerSys, Exide Technologies, LG Chem Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Ballard Power Systems Inc., and GS Yuasa International Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The advances in EV batteries and associated technologies will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market 2021-2025: SegmentationElectric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market is segmented as below:

Type

Lithium-ion Battery



Lead-acid Battery



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

Some of the major vendors of the electric vehicle (EV) battery market in the renewable electricity industry include A123 Systems LLC, BYD Company Ltd., Cummins Inc., EnerSys, Exide Technologies, LG Chem Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Ballard Power Systems Inc., and GS Yuasa International Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas :

Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market size

Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market trends

Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market industry analysis

The electric vehicle (EV) battery market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The decline in EV lithium-ion battery cost will offer immense growth opportunities. However, safety concerns regarding lithium-ion batteries will hamper the market growth.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the electric vehicle (EV) battery market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist electric vehicle (EV) battery market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the electric vehicle (EV) battery market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the electric vehicle (EV) battery market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electric vehicle (EV) battery market vendors

