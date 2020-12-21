Electric Vehicle Company Canoo And Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV Announce Closing Of Business Combination

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canoo Holdings Ltd. ("Canoo"), a company developing breakthrough electric vehicles ("EV") with a proprietary and highly versatile EV platform for personal and business use, and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV ("HCAC") (NASDAQ: HCAC, HCACW), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today the completion of their business combination (the "Business Combination"). The Business Combination was approved by HCAC stockholders at a special meeting held on December 21, 2020. Beginning on December 22, 2020, Canoo's common stock and warrants will trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbols "GOEV" and "GOEVW," respectively.

Tony Aquila, Executive Chairman of Canoo said, "This next chapter is a very important one for Canoo as we prepare to complete advanced testing of our innovative electric mobility platform and to bring our recently unveiled multi-purpose delivery vehicle to limited production in 2022, and to commercial production and rollout in 2023. On behalf of all of us at Canoo, we are committed and excited about our go-to-market opportunities and to bring both consumers and businesses the benefits of our platform. We are extremely passionate about fulfilling our mission to bring EVs to everyone."

Canoo, which has designed the world's flattest modular electric platform, is reimagining EV design, maximizing usable interior space and supporting a wide range of vehicle applications, including its recently unveiled multi-purpose delivery vehicle. With a unique platform architecture, defined by a self-contained, independently drivable rolling chassis that houses all of the most critical EV components, Canoo will deliver the market's first true steer-by-wire platform. Paired with a composite leaf spring suspension, the technology enables the electric platform's flat structure and maximizes vehicle interior space. The company's proprietary electric drivetrain and battery systems are incorporated into the EV platform, which is the basis for all Canoo vehicles. Different cabins or "top hats" are paired on top of Canoo's EV platform to create a variety of unique vehicles. Canoo's highly modular approach will facilitate efficient production at scale and enable the rapid development of vehicles serving different markets and consumer segments at reduced cost, driven by research and development. For example, crash testing is primarily built into the electric platform, reducing costs and time to market.

Daniel J. Hennessy, the Chairman & CEO of HCAC said, "We are excited to see this merger successfully realized and congratulate Canoo on this milestone. Our commitment to sustainable technologies and infrastructure is resolute, and Canoo is a fitting long-term partner as we usher in a new era for urban mobility with innovative and affordable EVs. We look forward to collaborating with Canoo as they bring game-changing EV solutions to B2C and B2B markets and execute against their vision."

About Canoo

Canoo is a Los Angeles-based company that has developed breakthrough electric vehicles that are reinventing the automotive landscape with bold innovations in design, pioneering technologies, and a unique business model that defies traditional ownership to put customers first. Distinguished by its experienced team - totaling over 350 employees from leading technology and automotive companies - Canoo has designed a modular electric platform purpose-built to deliver maximum vehicle interior space and adaptable to support a wide range of vehicle applications for consumers and businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements

