Electric Standing Desk Manufacturer, VersaDesk, Takes A Stand Against Illegal Importers

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VersaDesk, the leading manufacturer of the original electric sit-to-stand desk riser and leader in standing desk solutions, takes aim at alleged illegal importers including Varidesk, VIVO, Flexispot, FEZIBO and Stand Steady, as the U.S. International Trade Commission announce its commencement of an investigation into the patent infringement. VersaDesk reverses the roles as it accuses Varidesk and others of illegally importing low-cost products from China and saturating the domestic market. Unlike these competitors, VersaDesk's standing desks are designed, patented, and manufactured right here in the USA, creating real American jobs, like it has been doing for almost 20 years.

As working from home and de-coupling from China become more important for the American economy, Versa Products believes this Investigation will help both to stem the tide of illegal importation of infringing products and to protect American innovation and manufacturing from unfair competition. Now more than ever, as the COVID-19 pandemic has forced many companies to incorporate work-from-home solutions into their day-to-day operations, and with many companies preparing for this to become the new normal, VersaDesk's patented electric height-adjustable standing desk line allows users to transition between sitting and standing during their long workdays and provides other health benefits including improved posture and increased blood flow. With fast, reliable, direct-to-consumer manufacturing, Versa Products can fulfill anything from urgent needs to specialized project requirements.

Versa Products introduced its VersaDesk Power electric height-adjustable standing desk line and filed for patent protection in 2016 and was issued a patent for its invention in November of 2019. Versa Products has been a pioneer in the field and has a growing patent portfolio pertaining to electric height-adjustable standing desks. This Complaint at the ITC is the first step in enforcing Versa Products' intellectual property. Real American innovation will be vindicated if the ITC determines that our IP is infringed and stops the knock-offs from importation.

