Electric Massager Market From Personal Products Industry To Register $ 6.38 Bn Growth During 2021-2025 | Technavio

According to the latest market research report on Electric Massager Market from Technavio, the market is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR of over 5.83%. With the gradual recovery of markets from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the consumer staples industry is likely to witness a positive impact during the forecast period.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

The recovery process involves various phases including:-

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Top 3 Electric Massager Market Players

Beurer GmbH

The company offers a wide range of electric full-body massagers. They operate in key business segments including Beauty, Medical, Wellbeing, Active, and Babycare segments.

Casada International GmbH

The company offers a wide range of massage chairs. They operate in key business segments including massage chairs, massage devices, Canada sports, and braintronics.

Hi-Dow International Inc.

The company offers an electronic pulse massager. In addition, they cater to the personal products industry through products for chronic pain management, back massage pads, deep tissue massaging tool, digital pulse massagers, and other products.

Electric Massager Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Electric massager market is segmented as below:

Product

Back Massager



Handheld Massager



Neck And Shoulder Massager



Leg And Foot Massager



Eye Care Massager

End-user

Commercial



Residential

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

The electric massager market is driven by rising stress-related cases globally, a growing need for personal privacy, and increasing awareness of massage benefits. In addition, other factors such as leveraging of Internet platform to create awareness, the rising popularity of the shiatsu massage model, and surging monetary growth among consumers are expected to trigger the electric massager market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 5.83% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers Market Challenges Market Trends Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

