Electric Last Mile Solutions Announces Product And Tech Exhibit At CES

ELMS to showcase all-electric Urban Delivery and Urban Utility commercial vehicles and its ELMS Air telematics solution

CEO James Taylor and ELMS executive leadership on-site to discuss fleet tech solutions and commercial vehicle capabilities

TROY, Mich., Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELMS; ELMSW) ("ELMS" or "the Company"), a pioneer of electric and intelligent mobility solutions for commercial vehicle customers, today announced it is hosting an exhibit at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The exhibit will display both of ELMS' all-electric commercial vehicles - the Class 1 Urban Delivery and Class 3 Urban Utility. ELMS will also be sharing its ELMS Air telematics solution that will be equipped in all its vehicles.

The ELMS Urban Delivery is the first and only Class 1 commercial electric vehicle available in the United States. The Urban Delivery boasts 20% more cargo space (157 cubic feet) than the current leading Class 1 ICE model and targets a best-in-class payload of 2,100 pounds.

The ELMS Urban Utility is expected to begin production as early as the second half of 2022, and it is targeting more than 5,700 pounds of max payload and 125 miles of range. The Urban Utility's customizable cab-over chassis design can be configured to cover a wide variety of customer use cases including delivery, construction, landscaping, towing and refrigeration.

CEO James Taylor, Chief Strategy and Digital Officer Jonathan Ballon, and other members of the ELMS executive leadership team will be on-site at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall to provide vehicle and tech walkthroughs.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc.Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELMS; ELMSW) is focused on defining a new era in which commercial vehicles run clean as connected and customized solutions that make our customers' businesses more efficient and profitable. ELMS' first vehicle, the Urban Delivery, is the first Class 1 commercial electric vehicle in the U.S. market. The Company is expected to begin production of its second vehicle, the Class 3 Urban Utility EV, as early as the second half of 2022. ELMS is headquartered in Troy, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.electriclastmile.com .

