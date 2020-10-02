Electric In-Wheel Drive Pioneer Elaphe Propulsion Technologies Receives Over 4 Million Euro Investment From EIT InnoEnergy

EIT InnoEnergy has announced a 4.2 million Euro A+ investment in Elaphe Propulsion Technologies Ltd. (Elaphe), a world leader in electric in-wheel-drive technology for electric vehicles. The investment will serve as a springboard to secure further growth while giving Elaphe access to one of the most robust and respected sustainable energy and mobility innovation networks globally.

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elaphe is pushing the envelope of how we view automotive design. The auto industry has seen multiple groundbreaking developments over recent decades, and Elaphe's in-wheel powertrain system aims to enable an even more monumental switch with the world's first commercially scalable in-wheel motor system.

Elaphe's approach is a fully modular platform, combining the in-wheel powertrain with state-of-the-art software capable of optimizing each in-wheel motor in real-time. It can be easily integrated into a wide range of vehicles, cutting down on manufacturing costs and removing the constraints of centralized powertrains while increasing vehicle functionality and safety features.

"The partnership with EIT InnoEnergy strengthens Elaphe's position both in the EU and globally. The provided investment and support will significantly accelerate commercial activities with vehicle manufacturers. This will help us further optimize our best-in-class technology platform in accordance with customer requirements for production vehicles," said Gorazd Lampic, CEO of Elaphe. "Being part of InnoEnergy's ecosystem gives us a competitive edge from a technological as well as a business perspective and opens up exciting growth opportunities."

With over 20 different in-wheel motors developed and tested in more than 50 electric and hybrid vehicles, Elaphe is the most experienced in-wheel motor propulsion solution provider on the market. Their technology uniquely offers automakers the flexibility to integrate motors with their preferred standard parts (brakes, rims, bearings, suspensions, etc.). The patented electromagnetic core design enables specific torque up to 100 Nm/kg, 200 kW of power per wheel, and superior packaging benefits.

"We believe Elaphe is uniquely positioned to play a leading role in the future of the automotive and transport sectors - a future that is electric and sustainable. Not only is the timing right, and their in-wheel powertrain technology the most advanced in the market - the approach they have taken, developing a highly adaptable platform, will allow them to deliver instantaneous benefit to automakers and thus have a far-reaching impact on the mobility sector for decades to come," said EIT InnoEnergy's Jennifer Dungs, Thematic Field Leader Energy for Transport and Mobility.

About EIT InnoEnergy

EIT InnoEnergy is the innovation engine for sustainable energy across Europe. InnoEnergy supports and invests in innovation at every stage of the journey - from classroom to end-customer. With our network of partners, we build connections across Europe, bringing together inventors and industry, graduates and employers, researchers and entrepreneurs, businesses, and markets.

InnoEnergy was established in 2010 and is supported by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT).

Media Contact:Luka Ambrozic press@elaphe-ev.com

Related Files

Press Release - InnoEnergy invests in Elaphe - 20200924 .docx

Related Images

scalable-technology-for-specific.jpg Scalable technology for specific ranges of torque and power to fit most vehicle configurations. The in-wheel powertrain platform includes motors, power electronics and intelligent multiple-motor propulsion control. Elaphe's achievements include the world's highest-performance in-wheel-powered applications to date. Elaphe's patented and scalable in-wheel-powertrain technology enables innovative manufacturers to break from traditional restraints of vehicle design and build bold new products.

Related Links

Image Gallery

Video Gallery

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electric-in-wheel-drive-pioneer-elaphe-propulsion-technologies-receives-over-4-million-euro-investment-from-eit-innoenergy-301144806.html

SOURCE Elaphe Propulsion Technologies