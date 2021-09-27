Electric Fans Market 2020-2024 | Demand For Premium Appliances To Boost Growth | 17000 Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric fans market is poised to grow by USD 2.06 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate- Request a free sample report .
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., Delta T LLC, Emerson Electric Co., Havells India Ltd., Hunter Fan Co., Orient Electric Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Phillips Lighting & Home, and Westinghouse Electric Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Demand for premium appliances has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the increasing use of air conditioners may impede the growth of the market participants might hamper the market growth.
Electric Fans Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
- Product
- Ceiling Fans
- Floor Fans
- Wall-mounted Fans
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses. Download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40168
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:Split Air Conditioner Market -The global split air conditioner (AC) market size has the potential to grow by USD 34.66 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. Download a free sample report now!
Space Heaters Market -The space heaters market has the potential to grow by USD 948.09 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.24%. Download a free sample report now!
Electric Fans Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our electric fans market report covers the following areas:
- Electric Fans Market size
- Electric Fans Market trends
- Electric Fans Market industry analysis
This study identifies increasing product innovations as one of the prime reasons driving the electric fans market growth during the next few years.
Electric Fans Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Electric Fans Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Electric Fans Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Electric Fans Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist electric fans market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the electric fans market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the electric fans market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electric fans market vendors
Table Of Contents :
PART 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 2: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
- Value chain analysis
PART 4: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market outlook
PART 5: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 6: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Ceiling fans - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Floor fans - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Wall-mounted fans - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by product
PART 7: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 8: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 9: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing product innovations
- Growing emphasis on eco-friendly fans
- Rising demand for customized fans
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bajaj Electricals Ltd.
- Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.
- Delta T LLC
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Havells India Ltd.
- Hunter Fan Co.
- Orient Electric Ltd.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Phillips Lighting & Home
- Westinghouse Electric Corp.
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact:Technavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electric-fans-market-2020-2024--demand-for-premium-appliances-to-boost-growth--17000--technavio-reports-301384357.html
SOURCE Technavio