Electric Fan Market Growth Analysis | Segmentation Based On Product & Geography | Expected Growth USD 2.06 Billion

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you know that the electric fan market size has the potential to grow by USD 2.

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you know that the electric fan market size has the potential to grow by USD 2.06 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of almost 3% throughout the forecast period?

This report provides a detailed analysis of the market by product (ceiling fans, floor fans, and wall-mounted fans) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Some of the major highlights from Technavio's Electric Fan Market report:

The electric fan market size has the potential to grow by USD 2.06 billion during 2020-2024.

during 2020-2024. Increasing product innovations have been identified as one of the critical electric fan market trends.

The increasing use of air conditioners may impede the growth of the market participants.

The electric fan market analysis report provides information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of several leading electric fan manufacturers, including Bajaj Electricals Ltd, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd, Delta T LLC, Emerson Electric Co., Havells India Ltd., Hunter Fan Co, Orient Electric Ltd, Panasonic Corp, Phillips Lighting & Home, and Westinghouse Electric Corp.

Over 41% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the electric fan market in APAC.

and are the key markets for the electric fan market in APAC. Ceiling fans account for the largest electric fan market share in the product segment.

Discover more by getting a free sample report Now!

Electric fan market Report: OverviewThe Electric fan market forecast report provides insights for your business strategies to reimage themselves. Buy the Electric fan market report to understand the magnitude of the economic impact on each segment.

Genetic Testing Market: Key Drivers & TrendsAccording to our research output, there has been a positive impact on the market growth post-COVID-19 era. The demand for premium appliances is notably driving the electric fan market.

The Electric fan market report offers detailed insights on the challenges to stay prepared for the obstacles in the future, which will help companies analyze and develop growth strategies.

Segmentation by Key Vendors | Electric Fan MarketThe Electric fan market forecast report provides insights on complete key vendor profiles and their business strategies to reimage themselves.

Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.

Delta T LLC

Emerson Electric Co.

Havells India Ltd.

Hunter Fan Co.

Orient Electric Ltd.

Panasonic Corp.

Phillips Lighting & Home

Westinghouse Electric Corp.

The Electric fan market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Segmentation by Key Regions | Electric Fan MarketAPAC was the largest market for electric fans in 2019, and the region will continue to offer maximum growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period

Factors such as an increasing number of government initiatives for the housing sector, a cost-effective supply chain of electric fans, increasing demand for luxury fans, and a rising number of product innovations are contributing to the electric fan market growth in this region.

To garner further competitive intelligence and regional opportunities in store for vendors, View our sample report.

Segmentation by Revenue Generating Product | Electric Fan MarketCeiling fans account for the largest electric fan market share in the product segment. The increasing use of ceiling fans as a decorative appliance, growing demand for luxury ceiling fan products, and rising number of product innovations are a few of the factors driving the growth of the electric fans market by the ceiling fans segment.

Request for a free sample of the report to get an exclusive glimpse of actionable market insights on the post-COVID-19 impact on each segment.

Drop by to learn more about the future market trends at Technavio.

Table of Contents

Key Insights

Electric fan market Overview

Market Sizing

Electric Fan Market: Key Drivers & Trends

Electric fan market by - Product, Regions & Vendors

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About Us Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comWebsite: www.technavio.com/Report: Electric fan market | Size, Share, Growth, Trends | Industry Analysis | Forecast 2025 | TechnavioLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/technavioTwitter: https://twitter.com/Technavio

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electric-fan-market-growth-analysis--segmentation-based-on-product--geography--expected-growth-usd-2-06-billion-301356770.html

SOURCE Technavio