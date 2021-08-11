Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Report Identifies AB Volvo, BYD Co. Ltd., Daimler AG As The Dominant Players | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric commercial vehicle market is poised to grow by 531.99 thousand units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 25% during the forecast period. This research report has classified industry-focused market players into dominant and strong categories on the basis of their market positioning. AB Volvo( Sweden) , BYD Co. Ltd.( China) , Daimler AG ( Germany) , Ford Motor Co.(US) , Hyundai Motor Co.( South Korea (Republic of Korea)) , Navistar International Corp.(US) , Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.( Japan) , Tata Motors Ltd.( India) , Tesla Inc. (US) , and Toyota Motor Corp.( Japan) are the dominant players discussed in detail in this report .
The report identifies the increasing adoption of EVs for improved logistics and transportation as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, rising technological advances in ECVs, a growing focus on minimizing vehicular emissions, and surging favorable government initiatives will further accelerate the market growth. However, high costs associated with ECVs and the availability of alternatives are some factors anticipated to hinder the market to flourish during the forecast period.
Electric Commercial Vehicle Market 2020-2024: Scope
Electric Commercial Vehicle Market SizingElectric Commercial Vehicle Market ForecastElectric Commercial Vehicle Market Analysis
The Electric Commercial Vehicle Market is segmented by Product (LCVs, Buses, and Heavy and medium commercial vehicles) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). In terms of Product, the LCVs segment constituted the largest segment in 2019 and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. By geography, APAC is likely to contribute the fastest incremental growth of 86% during the forecast period due to the presence of a huge number of automobile manufacturers, technological advances, and favorable government policies in the emerging and advanced economies of the region.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 01: Parent market
Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.2 Inbound logistics
2.2.3 Automobile manufacturers
2.2.4 Distribution and logistics
2.2.5 Marketing and sales
2.2.6 Aftermarket and service
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 05: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2019
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 (thousand units)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 09: Five forces analysis 2019 & 2024
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Market condition - Five forces 2020
5. Market Segmentation by Product
The three segments have been ranked based on their volume in 2019. The LCVs segment constituted the largest segment in 2019, while the smallest segment was heavy and medium commercial vehicles. The 2019 market position of all the segments will likely remain the same in 2024. The ranking of none of the segments will change by 2024, and this indicates that the market composition will see limited changes.
5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 16: Product by volume - Market share 2019-2024 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Product
Exhibit 17: Comparison by Product
5.3 LCVs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Exhibit 18: LCVs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand units)
Exhibit 19: LCVs- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million tons), exclusive of COVID- 19 impact
Exhibit 20: LCVs - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
5.4 Buses - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Exhibit 21: Buses - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand units)
Exhibit 22: Buses- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million tons), exclusive of COVID-19 impact
Exhibit 23: Buses - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
5.5 Heavy and medium commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Exhibit 24: Heavy and medium commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand units)
Exhibit 25: Heavy and medium commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million tons), exclusive of COVID-19 impact
Exhibit 26: Heavy and medium commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
5.6 Market opportunity by Product
6. Customer landscape
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
Exhibit 27: Customer landscape
Customer landscape analysis
7. Geographic Landscape
The five regions have been ranked based on their market size in 2019. APAC ranked first as the largest region, while MEA was the smallest region in 2019. In 2024, the five regions will maintain their position as that of 2019. This is indicative of limited changes in the geographical composition of the market, given that the ranking of no region will change by 2024.
7.1 Geographic segmentation
Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2019-2024 (%)
7.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand units)
Exhibit 32: ECV market in APAC 2019-2024 (thousand units), exclusive of COVID-19 impact
Exhibit 33: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Exhibit 34: North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand units)
Exhibit 35: ECV market in North America 2019-2024 (thousand units), exclusive of COVID-19 impact
Exhibit 36: North America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Exhibit 37: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand units)
Exhibit 38: ECV market in Europe 2019-2024 (thousand units), exclusive of COVID-19 impact
Exhibit 39: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Exhibit 40: South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand units)
Exhibit 41: ECV market in South America 2019-2024 (thousand units), exclusive of COVID-19 impact
7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Exhibit 43: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand units)
Exhibit 44: ECV market in MEA 2019-2024 (thousand units), exclusive of COVID-19 impact
Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
7.9 Key leading countries
Exhibit 46: Key leading countries
7.10 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Volume drivers - Demand led growth
8.1.1 Growing focus on reducing vehicular emissions
8.1.2 Increasing adoption of EVs for improved logistics and transportation
8.1.3 Favorable government initiatives
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 High costs associated with ECVs
8.2.2 Limitations associated with ECVs
8.2.3 Availability of alternatives
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Growing focus on strategies to develop advanced ECVs
8.3.2 Technological advances in ECVs
8.3.3 Integration of telematics and autonomous technologies
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
Analysis of Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
Competitive scenario
9.4 Landscape disruption
Technavio's Analysis on the impact of Disruption Threats by comparing Disruptive sources and Factors driving disruption
Industry risks
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 AB Volvo
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
Segment Focus
10.4 BYD Co. Ltd.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
Segment Focus
10.5 Daimler AG
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
Segment Focus
10.6 Ford Motor Co.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
Segment Focus
10.7 Hyundai Motor Co.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
Segment Focus
10.8 Navistar International Corp.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
Segment Focus
10.9 Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
Segment Focus
10.10 Tata Motors Ltd.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
Segment Focus
10.11 Tesla Inc.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
Segment Focus
10.12 Toyota Motor Corp.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
Segment Focus
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objectives
11.1.3 Notes and Caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research methodology
11.4 List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
