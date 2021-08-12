Electric Co-Op Delivering Member Service Remotely With CenturionCARES

OLDSMAR, Fla., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Things changed quickly at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic last March. Relying on the expertise of a long-time partner, Four County Electric Membership Cooperative was able to react just as quickly. Using CARES Contact Center software designed by CenturionCARES, Inc., the Burgaw, NC Co-op was able to set up remote operations for its agents in just a few days to maintain seamless delivery of its member service offerings.

Anthony Kent, VP of Information Technology at Four County, was grateful. "We needed to allow our agents to work at home and CenturionCARES provided us with the resources we needed. Within 3 days, we were up and running for our members." CEO of Tampa-based CenturionCARES Kirk Wormington added, "The pandemic has created demand for a platform that is quick to turn up and support a remote workforce. With CARES, we've got both the tools and the flexibility to enable our customers to securely make the transition."

A CenturionCARES customer since 2002, Four County EMC has grown, and the CARES platform along with it. The co-op now operates on the latest and most powerful CARES release, including the CARES Interactive Voice Response (IVR). Member uptake of its self-service account access and bill payment options has dramatically lowered call times and wait times, providing a better overall service experience. In fact, Four County recently received an overall ASCI (American Customer Satisfaction Index) score of 90%, which Mr. Kent directly attributed to the CARES ACD/IVR software.

With over 32,000 members in its service area, Four County EMC has earned a reputation for reliable electric service and an excellent member experience. The organization believes it is in no small part due to its continued partnership with CenturionCARES.

