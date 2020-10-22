Electors Can Register Just Before They Vote - TheStreet
GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Electors in the electoral districts of  York Centre (Ontario) and  Toronto Centre (Ontario) who are not registered can still vote in the October 26 by-elections.
  • Electors in the electoral districts of  York Centre (Ontario) and  Toronto Centre (Ontario) who are not registered can still vote in the October 26 by-elections. They can register at their polling station on election day.
  • To find their polling station, all electors need to do is  enter their postal code online or call 1-800-463-6868.
  • Unregistered electors can also  enter their information online, print a pre-filled registration certificate and bring it with them for faster service at the polls.
  • To register and vote, electors must prove their identity and address. Information on the ways they can do so, including a  list of accepted ID, is available online. 
  • To be eligible to vote in one of these by-elections, an elector must have lived in the electoral district of  York Centre (Ontario) or  Toronto Centre (Ontario) since September 21, 2020.
  • Electors should visit  elections.ca to find out about the measures taken to make voting safe at their polling station.
  • Please note: To offer a safe environment for electors and workers, Elections Canada asks that electors who think they have COVID-19 follow their local health authority's guidelines and stay home.

