Elections Canada Has Started Mailing Voter Information Cards

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 30, 2021 /CNW/ -

has started mailing a personalized voter information card to each registered elector. The card tells electors when and where to vote and has information about the accessibility of their polling station. All registered electors should receive their card by September 10 . Cards are sent as polling locations are confirmed. Some traditional polling locations are not available during the pandemic. Our priority is to offer safe and accessible polling places.

. Cards are sent as polling locations are confirmed. Some traditional polling locations are not available during the pandemic. Our priority is to offer safe and accessible polling places. The vast majority of electors are registered and can expect to receive a voter information card at their current address. All electors can check now if they are registered or register or update their address by using the Online Voter Registration Service.

Electors should contact the Elections Canada office in their electoral district if:

the name on their card contains an error



they receive a voter information card for a deceased person or someone who does not live at their address

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the location of some polling stations may change after the voter information cards are mailed. Whenever possible, electors assigned to such polling stations will receive another voter information card with the words "Replacement Card" printed on the bottom right corner.

To vote, electors must show proof of identity and address. The voter information card may be used as proof of address at the polls. Electors must use it with another piece of accepted ID to prove their identity. View the list of accepted ID.

Electors do not need to bring their voter information card to the polls in order to vote, but we encourage them to do so for faster service.

Elections Canada is an independent non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

