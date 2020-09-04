ELearningClasses.com An Online Academy Powered By Artificial Intelligence & Human Instructors Launched By Global Banking & Finance Review

eLearningClasses.com is an online academy powered by Artificial Intelligence & Human Instructors offering self paced online courses at a subscription fee of $18.99/Month for Unlimited Access

LONDON, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Banking & Finance Review launched its e-learning platform called eLearning Classes offering on demand online courses in various streams like Business, Finance, Trading, Marketing, Technology & more.

Education is known as a never-ending journey that helps individuals expand their knowledge and learn new skills to stay competitive in today's market. eLearningClasses.com grants its members access to an array of interactive online courses comprised of different subjects, guaranteeing them a leg up on the competition.

eLearningClasses.com uses the state-of-the-art educational tools which are powered by artificial intelligence to make world-class education affordable and accessible to students across the globe. For a subscription fee of $18.99 /month, students get access to all the online courses, lectures, worksheets, assessments, eBooks, Audio Books and more. Paid subscribers also get their questions answered by trained instructors and experts from Global Banking & Finance Review & have access to social discussions on their platform's forums.

The e-learning platform launched with over 100 courses and offers a few free online courses as an introductory offer. To Top it off, eLearningClasses.com is also offering a 25% discount on their monthly subscription fee of $18.99 which would bring the subscription fee to below $15 a month. If you wish to avail this discount, use the coupon code off25 when checking out.

Global Banking & Finance Review is a leading brand name in Banking & Finance. The initiative of launching its own e-learning platform is to make quality education accessible and affordable.

View all the free online courses by following the link https://www.elearningclasses.com/pages/free-online-courses

"Our Mission is to ensure quality education reaches those who need it the most and at a price which can be affordable by all," said Wanda Rich who is the Editor of Global Banking & Finance Review. She also commented that "Learning is a continuous process and it takes more than few courses to get a deeper understanding of a subject, this is the main reason why we decided to launch an unlimited learning experience at a monthly fee of $18.99."

