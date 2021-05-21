ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 492 members have unanimously ratified a first-time contract with the Eldorado Area Water and Sanitation District, gaining wage increases and workplace protections.

The workers who service, inspect, test, repair and maintain the clean water management facilities in Eldorado, N.M., joined Local 492 in an NLRB election last August. The local worked hard during the pandemic to negotiate a strong agreement.

The contract includes wage increases, no-cost health care, safety improvements, a grievance procedure and other workplace protections.

"Congratulations to this group of members! We look forward to working with you into the future," said Trey White, President of Local 492.

Melissa Malcolm-Chavez will be the business agent representing the bargaining unit. Melissa, along with White, organized the group and negotiated the contract.

The Eldorado Area Water and Sanitation District provides safe and reliable water services for customers in the Eldorado area of Santa Fe County, N.M.

Teamsters Local 492 represents approximately 3,400 Teamsters covering 28 different contracts at 65 locations across the entire state of New Mexico, as well as numerous additional contracts and locations in the movie and pipeline industries.

Contact: Kara Deniz, (202) 497-6610 kdeniz@teamster.org

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eldorado-area-water-and-sanitation-district-workers-ratify-teamster-contract-301297094.html

SOURCE Teamsters Local 492